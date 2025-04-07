Expanding franchises into new markets is a pivotal strategy for sustained growth and competitiveness. According to Business Research Insights, the global franchise market is currently experiencing a robust compound annual growth rate of 9.73 percent, underscoring the significant momentum behind franchise expansion. By venturing into new territories, franchises can capitalize on untapped customer bases, leverage local expertise, and enhance brand recognition.

Slim Chickens is a growing fast-casual restaurant brand known for its fresh, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, wings, and Southern-inspired sides. The chain has a strong presence in many regions across the U.S. and internationally, and has recently planned for expansion into the Northeast.

“We’ve always been very deliberate with our development, particularly making sure our supply chain could keep up as we grow,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “The Northeast was a region we waited on until the timing was right. About a year to two years ago, we felt confident that we were ready to move in. At this point, we have the supply chain infrastructure to support growth anywhere in the U.S.”

The clear consumer demand for better chicken concepts in the Northeast along with committed franchisees were some key drivers for Slim Chickens’ expansion. “We’ve always been selective—not just about the markets we enter, but also the franchisees we partner with,” Lobdell says. “We want the right people and the right markets. We just opened our 300th location, and we’ve proven we can succeed across diverse areas.”

Slim Chickens has discovered that wherever it expands, the demand follows—because people love chicken. As the most consumed protein in the U.S., chicken naturally aligns with consumer preferences, making it a universal favorite that requires little persuasion to win over new markets. “As for the Northeast, the markets are high density, high traffic, and strong consumer spending power,” Lobdell says. “When we look at this region we see demographics that really align with who our core customers are. So we’re confident that Slim Chickens will perform well.”

Additionally, there’s a growing appetite in the Northeast for fresh, high-quality concepts that focus on doing one thing exceptionally well. “Chicken is what we do, and we’re experts at it,” Lobdell says. “We serve what we do best—chicken—and we do it with variety and quality, like our 14 housemade dipping sauces. On top of that, we bring Southern hospitality and top-tier service to every location. That combination will really help us stand out in the Northeast market.”

The Northeast presents unique real estate challenges, with tighter spaces, fierce competition, and limited availability of standalone drive-thru sites. “Our real estate model is highly flexible,” Lobdell says. “We have stand-alone drive-thru, drive-thru only locations, non-drive-thru urban footprints, end-cap drive-thru models, inline models, and we do a lot of successful conversions of existing buildings too. That flexibility allows us to fit into urban, suburban, and even non-traditional spaces effectively.”

Slim Chickens has already seen strong success in markets with similarities to the Northeast, such as Maryland, where the franchise has three locations open and a fourth on the way. DDR Holdings, the franchisee behind these Maryland restaurants, was named Franchisee of the Year thanks to their operational excellence and ability to follow a proven model.

This kind of overwhelming demand has validated Slim Chickens’ appeal, not just in Maryland, but in diverse markets where new openings consistently generate excitement and strong customer response. “Our franchise partners know they’re getting a scalable, proven model with operational simplicity, strong AUVs, and a real partnership,” Lobdell says. “That’s another big part of what makes Slim Chickens attractive.”

To learn more about Slim Chickens’ expansion, visit its website.

By Abby Winterburn