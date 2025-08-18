More and more consumers are skipping the snack aisle and turning to beverages to fill the gap. Whether it’s a smoothie between meetings or a cold brew as a meal replacement, drinks are doing more than quenching thirst—they’re becoming the meal. For quick-service restaurants, that shift presents both a challenge and an opportunity: How do you meet rising expectations for premium, customizable drinks without slowing service or straining the back of house?

Rich Products believes the answer lies in simplifying execution, not complicating it.

“Beverages make great snacks,” says Alyssa Barrett, senior customer marketing manager at Rich Products. “In a recent survey we conducted, 56 percent of limited-service restaurant consumers said they choose smoothies as a snack. Consumers also cited that protein shakes, milkshakes, coffees/teas and soft drinks all make great snacks.” That’s a clear shift in behavior that opens up new opportunities to reach guests across dayparts.

With f’real by Rich’s, operators can offer custom frozen beverages without adding labor or equipment stress. The prefilled, blend-in-cup format eliminates prep work, while the made-to-order model allows for flexible LTOs and menu personalization. “You press a button, and it’s ready in under 60 seconds,” Barrett says. “That’s time back in your operation.”

Beverage customization doesn’t stop with smoothies and milkshakes. Rich’s has developed a range of ready-to-use toppings—like On Top® Soft Whip Cold Foam and flavored whipped toppings—that give operators a low-lift way to enhance drinks and increase margins. “Toppings are an easy add-on,” says Barrett. “Consumers love to customize their beverages. In fact, over half of Gen Z and Millennial limited service restaurant consumers prefer to add cold foam or whipped topping to enhance their beverage orders. Our solutions let operators do that without slowing down the line.

That line speed matters, especially for brands managing drive thru, delivery, and mobile orders. The On Top portfolio was designed to perform under pressure, maintaining visual appeal and structure across transit and hand-off. “Stability is key,” Barrett says. “Our toppings arrive picture perfect, every time.”

The products are versatile by design. Cold foam, for example, can top coffees, teas, lemonades, soda, frozen beverages and cocktails. Operators can even add their own flavor or color directly into the carton to support seasonal promotions or brand-right customization. And with a long shelf life, these tools reduce waste and simplify storage across multiple units.

Rich’s also offers resources beyond the product itself. Its culinary team works closely with operators to brainstorm beverage applications, with recipe inspiration available through an online Beverage Wizard tool. “A few SKUs can go a long way,” Barrett says. “It’s about building a foundation that’s flexible, consistent, and scalable.”

As consumers continue to blur the lines between snacks, meals, and sips, Rich’s is helping operators rethink the role of beverages as more than a menu filler, but a real growth driver.

“Operators don’t need a full beverage program to win,” Barrett says. “They just need the right tools to make every drink count.”

Explore beverage solutions that help you serve faster by visiting Rich’s Beverage Portal.

By Drew Filipski