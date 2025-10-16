Launching a drive-thru coffee concept is about mastering speed, consistency, and connection in one of the fastest-growing segments of quick service. According to the U.S. National Coffee Association, a record 59 percent of American consumers who purchased a cup of coffee picked it up at a drive-thru, compared to 55 percent in 2024. For operators eyeing coffee as a growth opportunity, these six lessons from The Human Bean offer a roadmap for building efficient, community-rooted stores that keep cars moving and customers coming back.



1. Site Selection and Location

Picking the right location is the single most important factor before a shovel ever hits the ground. At The Human Bean, the development team analyzes the obvious metrics—traffic counts, visibility, and demographics—but also digs deeper into mobility data, hourly volumes, and side-of-street access for morning commuters. “Being on the correct side of the road during peak hours makes a huge difference,” says Justin Hawkins, director of franchise development at The Human Bean.

Site selection should be a checklist-driven process where convenience and access dictate long-term success. Zoning, setbacks, easements, and even stormwater requirements can make or break a deal. Competition also plays a role; as Hawkins notes, “We love good friendly competition, but our development team reviews competitor and population details to analyze market saturation before approving locations.”

2. Design and Layout of the Drive-Thru

Building design is about making the operation work smarter, not harder. The Human Bean has learned a single-sided drive thru creates better traffic flow, often higher visibility, and more efficient interior workflows compared to double-sided models. “Many of our highest-volume locations are single-sided,” Hawkins says. “Traffic flows one way, stations serve a single window, and throughput is quick.”

Walk-up windows and patios provide space for pedestrians and delivery drivers, keeping the main lane clear. While some sites still call for double-sided layouts, Hawkins emphasizes that the single-sided format consistently delivers better performance. The lesson for operators: design your layout so the building itself speeds up service.

3. Menu Strategy and Product Differentiation

A disciplined menu keeps operations smooth, but customers still want options. The Human Bean maintains a standardized core menu.

“We’ve always had a wide variety of offerings and endless customization,” Hawkins says. “But we test new drinks carefully to avoid bottlenecks or longer service times.” Many of the brand’s signature products, such as Granita or Frozen Hot Chocolate, started as menu test items before becoming legacy favorites. Operators should keep the core menu consistent, but engage in constant testing utilizing blind taste tests, customer feedback events, and regional product introduction tests to identify additions to their menus.

4. Staffing and Training

Great coffee is important, but the real differentiator in the drive-thru lane is human connection. “We hire people who are authentic and naturally great at customer service,” Hawkins says. “Teaching drink making is the easy part.” Training at The Human Bean focuses on building interactions rather than transactions, ensuring guests feel welcomed rather than rushed. To help franchisees manage new teams, field operations managers with more than 10 years of experience provide one-on-one coaching.

Prioritizing personality in hiring and systemizing training creates both speed and loyalty, but leadership is just as critical. “Finding best practices for managing teams can be a steep learning curve,” Hawkins says. “But with the right support, we work to build better leaders that are always armed with the proper tools to coach and grow their teams.”

5. Technology and Operations

Technology should accelerate service without taking away the human touch. At The Human Bean, orders are taken outside by a team member on tablets that not only settle the transaction payment but also feeds the detailed drink information directly into kitchen display screens, so baristas are already preparing the drinks by the time cars reach the window. Digital menu boards allow instant updates for pricing or promotions, while loyalty apps re-engage customers between visits.

“We’ve always been mindful to not over-digitalize because the human connection is the most important part of what we do,” Hawkins says. Investing in tools that remove friction at peak times improves the guest experience and increases transactions. Every new system is tested in corporate stores before rolling out to franchisees, with hard data shared on speed and ticket impact.

6. Community and Brand Building

A strong launch depends on being visible in the community before the doors open. As part of the pre-opening playbook, The Human Bean requires franchisees and their teams to make more than 100 community visits during training, dropping off drinks and loyalty app cards at local schools, businesses, and organizations. Treating community engagement as a launch strategy and an ongoing commitment pays off in loyalty that advertising spend alone cannot provide.

“It’s a great way to introduce our brand and get people excited for opening day,” Hawkins says. The brand’s DNA also includes year-round givebacks, from Earth Day tree planting and St. Jude Giveback Day to Coffee for a Cure, where 100 percent of sales go toward breast cancer care. “Being locally owned and operated means customers feel that connection,” Hawkins says.

The Bottom Line

Drive thru coffee remains one of the fastest-growing categories in quick service, but Hawkins insists the differentiator isn’t just real estate, menus, or tech. “Service and human connection are everything,” he says. “With so much competition, the reason people come back is the individual behind the window.” For operators considering the category, it is important to combine data-driven site selection, build efficient site design, and always stay on the cutting edge of technology, all while offering an amazing menu and keeping the very best training programs active to assure your baristas always provide great experiences. When those pieces align, it can be a lot of fun for the franchisee and their teams.

By Drew Filipski