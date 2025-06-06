Quick-service restaurants operate in a fast-paced, highly competitive environment where efficiency, customer experience, and innovation are key to success. However, as technology continues to reshape the foodservice industry, many restaurant operators face the significant challenge of finding the right technological partner to support their evolving needs.

From integrating mobile ordering to streamlining back-of-house operations, choosing a provider that aligns with a business’s specific goals and operational structure can be daunting. Bluestone Lane, a New York born, Australian lifestyle and hospitality brand—known for its premium coffee shops and cafes—is one brand that struggled to find the right tech partner, especially during the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When Covid arrived, we were so restricted, Bluestone was primarily on the coasts, and we couldn’t operate the way we were used to,” says Nick Stone, chairman and founder of Bluestone Lane. “We immediately raced to add a lot more technology, and we did it in a pretty decentralized way—this came with an incredible amount of complexity and challenges operationally.”

Bluestone Lane, this experience underscored how finding the right technology is essential—not just to reduce friction in day-to-day work, but to enhance overall employee satisfaction. “Our biggest challenge was in recruiting, retaining, and empowering our team to be successful in their roles,” Stone says. To help solve this issue, Bluestone Lane turned to a new tech partner—Square.

“For us, continuity and efficiency are key to enabling our team to be successful—empowering them to be productive, sell effectively, earn fair compensation, and ultimately ensure the local customer’s experience is truly magical,” Stone says. “So, having a tech platform like Square that enables our team to be empowered and successful is the number one prerequisite to us being successful.”

Bluestone Lane updated their POS system and rolled out Square’s all-in-one technology platform across their 65 locations. “We systematically tested all the leading POS platforms, and Square was the only solution that offered everything our complex business needed,” Stone says. The rollout includes Square Register, mobile Square Terminal devices for efficient tableside ordering, and Square KDS (kitchen display system) to streamline back-of-house operations.

“From day one, Square has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to understanding our needs and delivering solutions that align with our vision,” Stone says. “Their willingness to evolve alongside us and drive innovation makes them an ideal partner as we enhance the experience for both our guests and team members.”

Square’s integration has been seamless, and Stone’s team is fully on board. “The team has embraced the change, and they’ve been nothing but excited,” Stone says. “It’s been so professionally rolled out—full credit to the Square team on how much support they’ve provided. It’s really been seamless.”

An added benefit has been Square’s ability to strengthen Bluestone Lane’s loyalty program. “We’re exploring how we can leverage the full Square tech stack to drive remarkable efficiency, gain deeper insights, and improve not just operations, but cost efficiency as well,” Stone explains.

What excites Stone the most is the ability to implement a universal solution—one that allows Bluestone Lane to centralize operations and eliminate the need for multiple software programs. “Consolidating everything into one cohesive system has been a major drive for us,” Stone says. “It’s not just about reducing operational complexity; it’s also about enabling ongoing functionality without needing to onboard new experts or conduct extensive retraining.”

With Square’s restaurant technology, Bluestone Lane has cut ordering time by 50 percent and saved thousands of hours—boosting efficiency for both staff and guests. “The smooth implementation process and enthusiastic team response were evident as Bluestone Lane successfully transitioned 65 locations across ten markets to Square’s tech platform in just 4–6 weeks,” Stone says.

By Abby Winterburn