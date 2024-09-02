Few names in the competitive quick-service segment resonate as deeply as Port of Subs. Established over 50 years ago in Reno, Nevada, this iconic brand has evolved into a symbol of exceptional quality and community connection. Now, under the leadership of Area 15 Ventures, led by RE/MAX Co-Founder Dave Liniger, and Adam Contos, CEO and partner, Port of Subs is poised for unprecedented growth, with 220 new units already under contract and many more on the horizon.

“Port of Subs has captured the essence of community and quality since its inception,” Liniger says. “This is a brand that has truly identified what it means to be ingrained in each neighborhood it serves. We’re thrilled to see the brand’s enduring appeal translate into such significant growth opportunities across the country.”

Since its acquisition by Area 15 Ventures, Port of Subs has embraced a dynamic regional developer franchise model. Unlike traditional franchising, this model grants regional developers exclusive rights to develop and operate franchises within specific territories, with ongoing compensation by securing franchisees in the region and by providing ongoing support to ensure the success of their franchise network. This innovative approach has attracted entrepreneurs from coast to coast, drawn to the brand’s proven business model and commitment to operational excellence.

In conjunction with the regional developer model, Port of Subs launched the exclusive “20 Club” for pioneering regional developers. This elite group benefits from premium discounts on territory fees, royalties, and franchise fees, along with exclusive events and meetings. Spots in the 20 Club are still available but filling up quickly.

Brand President, Healey Mendicino reflects on the brand’s transformative 2024 year, “Our growth has been remarkable, thanks to both our existing and new franchisees and regional developers who share our vision of community involvement and service. We’re not just opening stores. We’re changing lives one sub at a time.”

Port of Subs has embarked on nationwide expansion with new vibrant markets like Denver, Minneapolis, Austin, Orlando, and beyond. Currently with 220 committed units supported by dedicated regional developers, the brand is paving the way for significant growth and opportunities.

Looking ahead, Port of Subs regional developers will open flagship units in their regions to support new franchisees—laying the groundwork for robust expansion in 2025. Other promising committed markets such as Sacramento, Central Oregon, Greater Phoenix, and Boise present fresh opportunities for new franchise operators eager to join the Port of Subs system.

For those inspired by Port of Subs’ legacy and looking to become a successful part of a strong franchise brand that values quality, community, and entrepreneurial spirit, there’s never been a better time to get involved, as the brand is creating opportunities for entrepreneurs to thrive.

For more information on becoming a Port of Subs regional developer or franchisee, please contact Andrew Beach at abeach@portofsubs.com.