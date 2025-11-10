If you have ever felt capped by traditional franchise ownership, you are not alone. Many talented franchisees build strong operations, only to watch the ceiling drop: capital gets tight, training cycles stretch, new stores take longer to stabilize, and marketing consistency slips across zip codes. It is a familiar story in quick-service restaurants.

Port of Subs aims to change that equation with it’s new Regional Developer Program introduced in late 2023. This model gives qualified investors and operators exclusive territorial rights, responsibility for recruiting and training franchisees, and a share of fees and royalties generated within their region over a 10-year term, with a 10-year renewal option. In practice, regional developers function as self-sufficient, local extensions of the corporate team.

For Phoenix-area regional developer Lee Kroll and his wife, Heather, that shift is decisive. “Instead of buying a store, we were buying the chance to lead an entire region,” Kroll says. “It lets us put the right people in the right seats and build a market with standards that actually stick.”

Building Markets, Not Just Stores

Most seasoned operators know how quickly success can turn into strain—after a few openings, hiring gets harder, training drifts, and growth in new markets demands more structure and support.

“Quick-service is hard,” Kroll says, who has worked across several systems like salons, pizza, and now subs. “The people aspect, the product aspect—it’s just very, very different. You’ve got to have a brand that’s well-capitalized, well-led, and that knows how to support you in the field.”

Port of Subs designed the Regional Developer Program to align incentives and expedite responsible expansion while keeping quality non negotiable. “You’re not working for the brand in the traditional sense,” Kroll says. “You are truly working with the brand to find the right franchisees and then make sure the franchisees are successful.”

How the Model Works

Regional developers secure exclusive rights to develop and grow Port of Subs restaurants in a designated territory based on population. Each region must include at least 500,000 people, and typical schedules call for 10 units over five years. Developers open at least one flagship store to serve as a model for success and a training hub for franchisees.

Kroll says that flexibility is what stood out most. “It gives us a lot of flexibility to decide whether we’re going to invest or somebody else is going to invest,” he says. “I can fund and capitalize and build 55 stores myself, or I can find 54 franchisees to build stores.”

That freedom is paired with long-term stability. “The royalty share is a big component of it,” Kroll says. “I’m definitely excited to have an annuity starting for me based upon the success of a franchisee, which is so important for me to bring in a good franchisee versus a bad franchisee. There’s a major difference between the two.”

Developers are compensated through a percentage of upfront franchise fees and a share of ongoing royalties generated by all units in their region. “There’s some work that you have to do,” Kroll says. “You spend a lot of time in the development of your region, bringing in the right people, and then the management of those people to make sure they keep up with brand standards.”

Kroll secured 5.5 of the seven Phoenix regions, with plans to develop about 55 stores. “Phoenix is growing like crazy,” he says. “Some of the places we’re currently putting stores, there’s no food service out there.”

By early 2026, the couple expects to have four company-owned stores open, plus their first franchisee in North Phoenix. “We’ve already signed a franchisee,” Kroll says. “That franchisee will have something open up in North Phoenix. The snowball’s rolling.”

As the Kroll’s focus on opening the first wave of locations, they keep returning to the foundation that drew them to Port of Subs in the first place—the product itself. “A sub is mostly bread, so start there,” Heather Kroll says. “The bread has been made the same way by the same manufacturer since 1972.” From there, she says, the quality of meats and cheeses completes the differentiation. “If you took a Jersey Mike’s Italian sub and you took our Italian sub and put them side by side, you really wouldn’t be able to tell the difference. Where you are going to tell the difference is in the price point.”

That simplicity makes training easier, too. “You can get somebody mastering that very quickly,” Heather says. “Because the customer is standing right there watching you, there’s a one-to-one connection that happens. It’s almost a guarantee of satisfaction.”

Support Built for Scale

Port of Subs’ support infrastructure stands out for its structure and depth, offering a sharp contrast to many traditional franchising systems. The company’s onboarding process is highly organized, with each discipline—operations, training, procurement, marketing, and HR—following a defined framework and clear lines of communication for guidance at each stage.

This level of organization is critical for multi-unit growth to ensure consistency during onboarding. The result is an extensive support system that’s comprehensive and integrated into the brand’s growth model. Every phase is mapped out in detail, outlining how and where training occurs, the timeline for certification, and the individuals responsible for guidance at each stage.

This standardized approach gives regional developers a clear roadmap for opening and scaling efficiently, creating consistency across markets and easing the learning curve for new operators. The result is a support system that feels comprehensive and deeply integrated into the brand’s growth model, particularly for operators used to building those systems on their own.

Selecting the Right Franchise Partners

The Regional Developer Program places a strong emphasis on thoughtful franchisee selection, prioritizing quality over speed of growth. Each candidate is carefully vetted to ensure alignment with Port of Subs’ operational standards and brand values before being approved to open a location. The approach is intentionally selective, designed to prevent issues down the line and maintain long-term consistency across markets.

“Port of Subs has specific processes, specific recipes, specific techniques,” Kroll says. “You have to ensure you do those the same because you need to have a brand that looks the same and tastes the same whether it’s in Mississippi, Chicago, or California.”

Kroll’s main advice to prospective developers is to look for alignment. “Make sure you have alignment with the franchisor,” he says. “When times get tough—and they do—you need to know you have a partner. That’s the first thing.”

He also believes the Regional Developer Program fits best with people who want to be active leaders. “I like to be able to own the region, the state, the city, and put my people in place and make sure they’re delivering the right product,” he says. “It’s not about control. It’s about partnership.”

Looking ahead, Kroll expects momentum to build quickly, with a goal of having four stores open by the first quarter of 2026, and ten years from now, between Kroll and the other regional developer about 70 stores.

“At the end of the day, it’s a simple model done well,” Kroll says. “Great bread, great ingredients, made in front of the guest, priced right—and a growth system that rewards you for building a strong market, not just another store.”

By Drew Filipski