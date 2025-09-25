Huckleberry’s engraved it’s own niche in the breakfast and lunch category. Walking into a Huckleberry’s is like stepping into the Louisiana “bayou”—at once being greeted by charming people, diners are captivated by the weeping willow tree, sparkling of fireflies and Zydeco music. Huckleberry’s calls its menu “Southern Cookin’ With a California Twist!”®. With differentiating items such as Mardi Gras Beignets, Fried Green Tomatoes, Huckleberry Stuffed French Toast and N’awlins Sandwiches, each bite further heartens guests with the home-like comfort of the South.

Operating hours of 7a.m.–3p.m. are valuable for finding quality team members, talented managers and dedicated multi-unit operators. Having a set schedule and the ability to be home every night helps to establish a work-life balance that can be difficult to find in the full-service restaurant industry.

Heritage Restaurant Brands purchased Huckleberry’s in 2016 and strategically put immense thought and refinement into the brand before jumping into expansion mode. The restaurant industry veterans spent the first 18–24 months investing in the brand by streamlining key systems and processes. Once the blueprint for success was in place, the brand grew from seven to 36 units, with plans to reach 50 restaurants by 2026.

“We spent necessary time, energy, and resources on the very foundation of the brand before pursuing expansion,” says Heritage CEO Greg Graber. “The insights from our existing franchise owners were incredibly helpful. Their willingness to adapt and execute at a high level has positioned us well for accelerated growth.”

Huckleberry’s has a comprehensive site selection process and versatile restaurant footprint options. With flexible sizing from 3,000– 5,000 sq. ft., the brand has accelerated with various building types, including in-line, end caps and free-standing buildings, with notable success in converting previous restaurant concepts over to Huckleberry’s.

“The best proof that Huckleberry’s is economically appealing is that our existing franchisees are eager to build more,” Graber says. “By taking existing three-daypart concepts and transforming them to our 7 a.m.–3 p.m. model, we’ve found tremendous value. AUVs went up with less operating hours and those franchisees are very happy—when they’re happy, we’re happy.”

With three new Huckleberry’s restaurants opening this year in Texas, the brand is set on continued expansion throughout the U.S. and is seeking existing multi-unit operators who are looking to expand their portfolio and take advantage of this flourishing segment within the restaurant space.

Multi-unit franchisee Raman Dhillon says, “Huckleberry’s has a special and compelling niche in the industry. The unit economics, captivating ambiance, uniquely Southern food, ever-increasing brand recognition and family-friendly operating hours—every aspect of the brand inspires us to fuel the momentum by adding more restaurants.”



