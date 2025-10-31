Quick-service restaurant operators are now among the frontrunners in AI adoption—nearly 75 percent of consumers and 70 percent of foodservice operators are already at least somewhat familiar with AI in dining contexts, according to Datassential. In practice, restaurants are leveraging predictive analytics, dynamic menu development, automated inventory, and conversational ordering systems to drive margins and streamline operations.

Yet, even as intelligence becomes embedded in every facet of operations, the difference between a transactional experience and a memorable guest experience still comes down to the people behind the counter. That’s why forward-thinking brands are redefining how technology enhances the human side of hospitality. At Torchy’s Tacos, that mindset drives how they train, develop, and empower every team member. Their ambition isn’t simply to layer machine precision on top of service—it’s to equip each team member with a learning path, resources, and context that transform technology into a launchpad for growth and excellence.

In recent years, as Torchy’s Tacos expanded rapidly, the team focused on preserving the heart of the brand, its culture, consistency, and hospitality. They knew that with growth, it would become harder to ensure every new restaurant felt like the original. “A team member might have had a great experience in one store and a completely different one in another,” said Christian Goff, director of learning and development at Torchy’s Tacos. “We needed a way to standardize the experience, so every employee felt prepared and supported, no matter where they started.” To create a bigger sense of connection and make learning and culture more scalable, the team doubled down on what makes Torchy’s, Torchy’s.

Enter Wisetail. To connect people, culture, and maintain consistency across every restaurant, Torchy’s Tacos turned to the Wisetail platform, known internally as Taco Dojo. Today, Taco Dojo is the foundation of how Torchy’s Tacos onboards and trains. Every team member begins with learning paths that build culture, food, and hospitality knowledge before moving into role-focused training. “This system ensures everyone enters with the same baseline understanding of what it means to deliver a damn good experience,” Goff says. “As we’ve grown, this consistency has been critical for keeping brand standards intact across markets.” By centralizing new employee onboarding, company history and culture, shift tools, and other job resources, Taco Dojo ensures that every team member learns from the same standards and connects with the same culture, regardless of region.

Team members can earn profile badges that showcase how they exemplify culture. “We even have interactive eCourses that help employees connect personally to the cultural pillar that resonates most with them,” Goff says. “Our culture is always front and center in Taco Dojo, which makes it easy to keep it alive across every market and every restaurant.”

Torchy’s Tacos also hosts a Behind the Scenes (BTS) webinar series, which connects subject matter experts from HQ directly to the field. Using Wisetail, team members can sign up for or watch BTS sessions on-demand, extending the learning experience beyond traditional training. “This gives team members the chance to hear context, ask questions, and feel included in the bigger picture,” Goff says. “Together, these tools create a sense of community and show that no matter where you are, you’re part of something bigger.”

Since total implementation, Torchy’s Tacos has seen a 98 percent completion rate for training with Taco Dojo. “Managers report that new team members are hitting the floor faster and with more confidence,” Goff says. “Just as important, we can see that stores that invest in training have much lower turnover. Smooth onboarding and consistent development make people feel prepared and supported, which directly impacts retention.”

Torchy’s Tacos proves that progress doesn’t mean losing the human touch. “We make it clear that technology is here to support our people, not replace them,” Goff says. “Taco Dojo is a tool that gives team members confidence and clarity, but the guest experience will always come from the people preparing the food and delivering hospitality. We use technology to remove barriers and make jobs easier so we can focus on what matters most: creating a damn good experience.”

By Abby Winterburn