Cicis Pizza, the original all-you-can-eat pizza buffet, turns 40 this year—and the milestone comes as the brand continues to evolve, modernize, and expand. Founded in 1985 in Plano, Texas, Cicis has grown into a category-defining concept, known for its family-friendly energy, craveable buffet experience, and accessible price point. Four decades later, that same winning formula continues to fuel national expansion as the brand appeals to a new generation of operators and guests.

Underpinning Cicis’ renewed momentum is a laser focus on quality and affordability. Cicis’ long-standing promise of TBPVA™ (The Best Pizza Value Anywhere) is more powerful than ever in a market where inflation has pushed dining costs to historic highs. National promotions have reignited buzz and boosted systemwide traffic, including a $5.99 buffet and a new $9.99 Mix & Match Combo, showing how the brand knows how to make noise and move the needle.

One of the most anticipated moments of the milestone year came with the return of Cicis’ beloved Original Chocolate Dessert. Back by overwhelming demand, the cult-favorite menu item tapped into nostalgia and decades of brand love. The move showcased the brand’s ability to listen closely to its fans and turn sentiment into foot traffic and revenue.

For 40 years, Cicis has been a place where birthdays are celebrated, so when it came time to mark its own, the brand gave the party back. Over the summer, Cicis partnered with The Birthday Party Project, a Dallas-based nonprofit that brings joy to children experiencing homelessness through themed celebrations. Cicis helped host birthday parties across Dallas-Fort Worth, providing pizza, handwritten cards, gifts, and volunteer support to make sure every child felt seen, celebrated, and loved. This collaboration honored Cicis’ four-decade legacy of bringing people together and reinforced the brand’s commitment to creating moments that truly matter in its home state.

That same community-driven spirit is reflected in Cicis’ growth strategy. The brand has opened several new locations in 2025, including a standout store in Calhoun, Georgia. Owned by Brijesh and Sam Patel, the unit features a large game room and achieved the strongest opening-day sales of the year, an example of how the brand’s scalable, high-margin model thrives in markets of all sizes.

With over 270 locations and 35 more in development, Cicis is drawing franchise interest from experienced operators seeking a concept with built-in demand, multiple revenue streams, and operational simplicity. The brand’s in-house distribution network ensures cost control and consistency, while upgraded systems, online ordering capabilities, and an upcoming loyalty program reflect its modern approach to guest engagement.

Four decades in, Cicis remains focused on the future. A flexible model, family-first experience, and strong national brand recognition continue to set the stage for nationwide growth.



To learn more about franchising with Cicis Pizza, visit www.cicis.com/franchising.