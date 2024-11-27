As the quick-service restaurant industry adjusts to a post-pandemic world, off-premise dining has become a mainstay rather than a temporary adaptation. Customers now expect delivery orders to match the quality of in-restaurant meals, posing a significant challenge for operators. French fries, America’s favorite side dish, have become a focal point in this evolution, as they are notoriously difficult to keep crisp during delivery.

“French fries have consistently been America’s number one side dish, even for off-premise orders,” says Julie Markus, product marketing manager at Simplot. “According to Circana, 50 percent of fries sold within the foodservice channel are still eaten at home, which is mind-blowing.”

For years, customers begrudgingly accepted limp, soggy fries as an unavoidable downside of takeout. However, shifting consumer expectations have raised the bar. “Since the pandemic and the boom of off-premise dining, customers now expect and demand the same quality for delivery as they would experience in a restaurant,” Markus says. According to a Datassential study, one in three operators now cites quality control for delivery fries as a key concern.

Simplot’s Conquest Delivery+ Fries are specifically designed to tackle this issue. Launched during the pandemic, these fries boast a 40-minute hold time, far surpassing industry standards. “Even if the fries cool down, they can be reheated in the microwave for 10–20 seconds without losing their crispiness,” Markus says.

The secret lies in the proprietary coating developed by Simplot’s research and development team. “When we worked with R&D to design this product line, they did a great job formulating the batter,” Markus says. This coating ensures fries stay crispy and flavorful, even after extended travel times. The product underwent rigorous testing in various applications, packaging types, and competitive blind tastings, consistently outperforming expectations.

“Operators are often skeptical at first,” Markus says. “They’ll say, ‘A 40-minute hold time? What does that even mean?’ But when they test the fries—leaving them out for 20, 30, even 40 minutes and reheating them—they’re impressed with how well they perform.”

While designed with delivery in mind, Conquest Delivery+ Fries are versatile enough to be used in any dining format. “We position it as a primary fry, not just for delivery,” Markus says. “These fries can be used across multiple occasions, which simplifies operations and reduces waste.”

Proper packaging is also essential to maintaining fry quality during delivery. Simplot provides best practices for operators, such as using vented containers to allow steam to escape and packing fries separately from other menu items to prevent sogginess. They even offer branded stickers that remind customers the fries are microwavable, a feature that has proven popular with both operators and patrons.

“Ensuring steam escapes and packaging fries separately from other items are simple steps that make all the difference,” Markus says.

Operators who have adopted Conquest Delivery+ Fries report remarkable results, from increased customer satisfaction to streamlined kitchen operations. “Operators like Parkway Bakery and Tavern in New Orleans were struggling with soggy fries and negative reviews,” Markus says. “After switching to Conquest Delivery+ Fries, complaints disappeared, and positive feedback flooded in.”

The product’s extended hold time also helps reduce food waste. Customers are more likely to finish their fries, even if they don’t eat them immediately, which translates to less food discarded and greater profitability for operators.

Success in today’s market requires not only high-quality products but also strong partnerships between operators and manufacturers. “At Simplot, we train our sellers to be consultants, not just salespeople,” Markus says. “It’s about listening to operators, understanding their challenges, and finding ways to help them succeed.”

As the demand for off-premise dining continues to grow, the quick-service restaurant industry is poised for a wave of delivery-optimized menu items. “Off-premise sales will continue to evolve and become more sophisticated,” Markus says. “From menus to packaging, operators will keep finding ways to improve customer satisfaction with products designed for this format.”

The quality of off-premise offerings can make or break a business, and Simplot’s Conquest Delivery+ Fries offers a proven solution to ensure crispy, satisfying fries for in-house diners and delivery customers alike.

“The habit of food delivery is here to stay,” Markus says. “Operators need products that meet these demands with no compromises, and that’s where Conquest Delivery+ Fries come in.”

By Drew Filipski