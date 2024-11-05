When inflation bites and supply chains get tangled, some operators cut corners where it counts the most—sacrificing quality and flavor for cost. But choosing cheaper, lower-quality products could mean losing the very thing that keeps customers coming back: real, premium protein and honest-to-goodness taste.



According to the recent TouchBistro Diner Trends Report, 68 percent of diners said food quality is their top priority when deciding where to eat. Today’s consumers crave clean, all-natural, and organic ingredients, and operators are feeling the pressure to deliver without breaking the bank. It’s a delicate balance—sourcing high-caliber, cost-effective ingredients that satisfy discerning palates and work across multiple SKUs.



When it comes to working with pork, particularly bacon, it can be a handful— requiring extensive back-of-house labor from storage to preparation. North Country Smokehouse’s newest innovation, Applewood Smoked Bacon Crumbles®, is designed to address consumers’ growing demand for high-quality proteins without compromising the bottom line.



“There’s no extra work involved,” Mattera says. “Employees simply open the package and plate, keeping operations moving without sacrificing flavor. Operators aren’t giving up anything to save money; they’re leveling up while saving on labor.”



Known for being a premium brand that doesn’t cut corners, North Country sources its pork from its independent, family-run farms. From feed to finishing and further processing, they control the entire process. This vertically integrated approach sets the company apart and ensures steady pricing and a seamless supply chain for its customers, while others are left riding the waves of market fluctuations.



Finding the right fully-cooked bacon crumble to round out a menu adds value when done right. Traditionally, bacon bits can be dry, dusty, and artificial in flavor and appearance. Many brands are bland and don’t meet the savory, fatty, and satisfying bacon flavor consumers crave. “What’s most notable about the new crumbles, in particular, is their exceptional flavor and meaty mouthfeel,” says Mattera. “It has the same low and smoked flavor as the signature smoked strips we’re known for.”



In today’s challenging market, sourcing quality ingredients while managing costs is essential for operators looking to remain competitive. North Country Smokehouse, with its commitment to vertical integration and product excellence, provides a food service solution that ensures high-quality products, stable pricing, and a consistent supply chain. By offering premium options like Applewood Smoked Bacon Crumbles®, operators can elevate their menus with products that enhance flavor and satisfy customers’ expectations for quality and customization.

For more information on North Country Smokehouses products visit ncsmokehouse.com/wholesale