As the fast-casual barbecue category heats up, Smokey Mo’s BBQ is emerging as a standout franchise opportunity built for scale. With $1.9M in average unit sales, a loyal fan base across Texas, and recent expansion in cities like Bastrop and growing interest across Texas, the 25-year-old brand is entering its most ambitious growth phase yet.

Franchising has played a major role in the Smokey Mo’s success story. Now, the brand is actively seeking experienced operators to carry the torch into new territories. With flexible buildouts, multiple revenue streams (including dine-in, takeout, delivery, and catering), and a product rooted in Texas tradition, Smokey Mo’s checks every box for multi-unit owners looking to diversify with a proven yet approachable concept.

At the heart of Smokey Mo’s is a menu that blends time-honored BBQ staples with simplified, quick-service operations. Guests can choose from tender brisket, smoked turkey, pulled pork, sausage, and chicken, each slow smoked to perfection on site. Signature sides round out the experience, along with breakfast tacos and plates that drive early-day traffic. The approachable, customizable menu supports strong dayparts and high guest frequency, helping operators build a steady and sustainable business.

What truly sets Smokey Mo’s apart in today’s fast-casual space is its commitment to evolving both the guest experience and operational efficiency. The brand recently rolled out a completely revamped restaurant design, featuring a clean, modern aesthetic with warm, welcoming finishes. The refreshed layout optimizes both front- and back-of-house functionality, enhancing flow for staff and convenience for guests—whether they’re dining in or picking up an order.

Technology is also playing a key role in Smokey Mo’s next chapter. The brand has embraced a suite of modern tools designed to drive efficiency and improve visibility across the business. From robust digital ordering platforms and integrated delivery management to real-time performance dashboards, franchisees are equipped with the resources needed to operate at a high level from day one. These tech-forward solutions not only streamline operations but also elevate the guest experience by offering convenience, speed, and personalization.

Backed by a seasoned leadership team and dedicated support across site selection, training, marketing, and daily operations, Smokey Mo’s offers a comprehensive playbook for success. With its simplified systems, adaptable footprint, modernized design, and strong unit economics, the brand is well-positioned for rapid growth in both new and existing markets.

For operators seeking a proven brand with loyal guests, standout economics, and room to grow—Smokey Mo’s BBQ is ready to serve. To learn more, visit smokeymosbbq.com/franchising/.