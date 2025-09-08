In a crowded breakfast market where speed often wins out over quality, Jeff’s Bagel Run has carved out a loyal following and a big opportunity for franchise partners by refusing to cut corners.

The brand’s promise is built on three simple pillars: Bake Fresh. Bring Joy. Build Community. It’s an approach that has turned a single bagel shop into a scratch-made success story, now expanding across the country.

Founded in 2019 by Jeff and Danielle Perera, Jeff’s Bagel Run was born from a simple mission: bring authentic, New York–style bagels, boiled fresh every morning, topped with house-whipped cream cheese, to neighborhoods hungry for better breakfast. What started with Jeff baking in their family kitchen quickly became a community phenomenon, with lines out the door and daily sellouts.

Today, Jeff’s Bagel Run has 15 locations open across five states—with more than 100 additional units in development. Recent expansions in Charlotte and Raleigh; Charleston and Houston, have proven that the brand’s scratch-made recipe travels well and resonates in new communities far beyond its Florida roots.

Franchise partners find that the brand’s pillars make growth simple and rewarding. Each shop follows a streamlined scratch-bakery model that combines time-honored artisan methods with modern operational efficiencies. Every location bakes fresh daily—throughout the day, offers warm hospitality, and builds lasting local connections, whether it’s a family grabbing a Saturday dozen or commuters swinging by before sunrise.

“When we started baking bagels at home, we never imagined it would grow like this,” says Jeff Perera, co-founder for Jeff’s Bagel Run. “But our pillars—Bake Fresh. Bring Joy. Build Community—have stayed the same from day one. That’s what makes people line up before dawn, and that’s what makes this brand so special for our franchise partners.”

Each new opening is a celebration, with free bagel giveaways, local partnerships, and the same neighborhood buzz that made Jeff’s famous back home. Behind the scenes, franchisees benefit from hands-on training, proven systems, and supply chain support that make delivering fresh quality at scale achievable every morning.

With strong unit economics, repeatable operations, and prime territories still available, Jeff’s Bagel Run is inviting new partners to help grow the scratch-made bagel movement—one community at a time.

Ready to help Bake Fresh, Bring Joy, and Build Community? Learn more at jeffsbagelrun.com/franchising.