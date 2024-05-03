Smaller footprint, high traffic, and lower costs drive results.

Sponsored by Inspire Brands

Franchisees are lining up for Inspire Brands newest concept, Buffalo Wild Wings GO.

As Inspire continues working to meet its guests where they are, BWW GO is the perfect opportunity to bring one of its iconic brands closer to its fans and provide increased accessibility.

Guests continue to crave on the go options and wings continue to be a top choice. BWW GO locations are thriving across the country. The new concept is performing especially well in dense, high visibility areas including airports, malls, and college campuses.

“The vision for BWW GO is to place more restaurants in convenient locations,” says Hena Group CEO Kajal Patel, a multi-brand franchise owner with Inspire whose portfolio includes Dunkin’, Baskin-Robbins, and standalone BWW GOs. “Traditional restaurants require a lot of square footage and huge development plans. GO restaurants are small and can be implemented into big trade areas with a smaller footprint.”

The smaller size of these locations also brings additional benefits, such as reduced startup costs and lower operational expenses. “When opening a BWW GO, your return on investment is a lot quicker,” Patel says.

BWW GO is a digital-first concept focusing on capitalizing on the thriving take-out and delivery side of the business.

“We were looking for a brand that we could grow with which already had a strong fan base,” Patel says. “This is why Buffalo Wild Wings is a great launch pad for BWW GO. The brand is strong, healthy, and growing.”

Inspire’s unique model shares the benefits of its powerful brands across the portfolio. This made the creation of BWW GO a strong play thanks to the shared knowledge and capabilities of Inspire. This benefit is made clear by the fact that about 85 percent of BWW GO franchisees already owned another brand inside the Inspire portfolio.

Inspire is comprised of six iconic brands: Arby’s, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s, and Sonic.

To take advantage of this franchise opportunity, visit the BWW GO Franchising website.