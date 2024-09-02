Sponsored by Cicis Pizza

Pizza has always been a beloved staple in American culture, and its popularity continues to grow. According to a recent survey by Mintelmore, more than 93 percent of consumers order pizza at least once a month. This popularity has increased consumer spending in the quick-service restaurant pizza category to $41.3 billion in 2023, according to Statista.

Responding to the dynamic growth of the pizza industry, Cicis Pizza is actively expanding its footprint nationwide. Since its first opening in 1985 in Plano, Texas, Cicis has been synonymous with all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta, salad, and dessert. With over 270 locations across 23 states, Cicis continues to provide memorable dining experiences for friends and families, cementing its status as an iconic brand in the pizza buffet category.

Cicis Pizza is a great franchise opportunity for potential owners with a strong ROI and multiple revenue streams. “With its all-you-can-eat model, game rooms, value-driven promotions, and the ability to order Cicis to-go and via third-party delivery services, Cicis equips franchisees with multiple strategies to attract and retain customers, ensuring consistent income and growth potential,” says Debbie McGee, Director of Franchise Sales and Development for Cicis Pizza.

Offering comprehensive support to its franchisees, Cicis provides initial training, marketing support, ongoing operational assistance, and access to a dedicated franchise support team. “This ensures that franchisees are well-equipped to run their business efficiently and effectively, maximizing their potential for success,” McGee says.

The brand differentiates itself from its competitors through innovative menu offerings and partnerships with household names like Oreo and Mike’s Hot Honey. “Recent fan favorites include the massive Piezilla, a 64-slice pizza, and the Nashville Hot ‘N’ Spicy Pizza and Wings,” McGee says. Cicis Pizza also taps into major events like the Olympics to engage a broader audience and generate excitement. Their latest initiative, an exclusive Coca-Cola Team USA Summer Olympics co-branded cup, offers guests a unique and enjoyable way to celebrate the games while dining at Cicis.

By continuously innovating its menu, Cicis Pizza has adapted to changing market trends and consumer preferences. It has enhanced its digital presence and created a modern, inviting atmosphere in its restaurants. “Cicis is enhancing customer experiences with the pilot launch of Cicis Listens, a feedback platform accessible via QR code on carryout boxes and dining tables, allowing guests to easily share their thoughts and help us provide the best guest experiences,” McGee says.

Cicis current franchise locations have experienced a lot of success. For example, Frank and Judy Rogers have owned Cicis franchise locations since 1990 and have just signed a 6-unit agreement for new locations in Texas. “Their journey exemplifies the family-oriented values that Cicis represents,” McGee says. “Additionally, involving their two children as area managers, the Rogers family is building a legacy that spans generations.”

As for future growth and expansion, Cicis is continuing its strategic reach into thriving markets such as Atlanta, Georgia, Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, Richmond, Virginia, and other regions across the country. “Cicis invites new franchise owners to join its thriving ‘eatertainment’ buffet concept, which combines our beloved all-you-can-eat pizza buffet with game rooms, setting us apart in the industry. Our model continues to flourish by offering a vibrant and interactive dining experience that appeals to families and friends throughout communities,” McGee says.

