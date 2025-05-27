At a busy burger franchise in Texas, where summer temperatures regularly soar past 40°C, the store manager noticed a sharp uptick in customer complaints last July. The reason? Their outdoor digital menu boards, installed less than a year prior, had already started to yellow and develop dark, circular blotches across key parts of the screen. Menu items were hard to read, prices were obscured, and promotional offers went unnoticed.

“We were seeing more customer complaints, more ordering errors, and it was affecting sales,” says Hazel, the store’s manager. “People were squinting at the screens or asking staff to repeat the menu, especially during lunch rush. It slows everything down.”

Texas isn’t alone. Across the U.S. Sunbelt, where harsh sunlight, dust, and high humidity are common, quick-service restaurant operators are grappling with premature display damage and visibility loss. And it’s not just an inconvenience, it’s a cost.

Replacing broken displays can impose a significant financial burden on operations. This is why display durability and clarity are more than optional features. They are operational necessities. LG signage rises to the challenge with outdoor display solutions engineered to retain color clarity, pricing visibility, and promotional impact, even in harsh conditions.

Protect Brand Visibility with LG Anti-Discoloration Technology

In hot, outdoor environments, traditional signage faces more than just functional strain, it risks undermining both sales and brand perception. When exposed to prolonged high temperatures, displays can suffer from screen yellowing, a form of heat damage that literally causes the screen to take on a yellow tint. This discoloration distorts how menu items are presented, potentially impacting a customer’s appetite and order value.

For retail and quick-service restaurant brands with strong visual identities, the effects go even further. Brand colors, especially signature tones, may no longer render accurately, which can lead to inconsistencies across customer touch points and weaken brand integrity.

LG Electronics addresses these challenges head on with its Anti-Discoloration technology, a solution designed to prevent yellowing and maintain true color performance even under extreme conditions. Through advanced heat dissipation design and a discoloration testing method and discoloration criteria, LG became the first in the digital signage manufacturing industry to receive UL Verification for the display anti-discoloration characteristic. This is more than just a technical achievement, it is a validation of LG’s unique heat-resistant technology.

Safeguarding Visibility and Performance in Harsh Conditions

Visibility isn’t just about brightness, it’s about ensuring every pixel communicates the right information clearly. In extreme outdoor conditions, one of the most critical threats to that clarity is the formation of black circles, a form of pixel damage that results from overheating. These black spots can appear over product images or pricing information, compromising both readability and the accuracy of what customers see at a glance.

To eliminate this issue, LG signage is engineered with advanced heat dissipation design, helping prevent black circle formation and ensuring consistent visibility across all display areas, even in the hottest environments.

Beyond heat durability, LG has also addressed key concerns about data security and response to physical threats. Built-in sensors and software features enable operators to respond quickly to potential vandalism or data hijacking attempts, offering greater peace of mind in unattended outdoor installations.

Power consumption is another important consideration, especially for 24-hour drive-thru operations. LG’s Auto Brightness Control feature automatically adjusts screen brightness based on ambient lighting conditions, reducing unnecessary energy use during cloudy days or nighttime hours. Operators can also benefit from LG ConnectedCare (sold separately), a real-time monitoring platform that allows them to track and manage power consumption across signage networks. This not only helps them operate more efficiently and reduce operating costs, but also supports sustainable management practices by maintaining optimal power efficiency.

Digital signage has become more than a trend in the restaurant industry, it’s a performance driver. According to a 2023 report from Glory-Global, 82 percent of quick-service restaurant stores reported increased sales after implementing digital signage. However, not all signage performs equally in demanding conditions. For brands looking to upgrade their drive-thru experience, LG offers proven solutions that prioritize visibility, efficiency, and resilience.

To help operators visualize how these solutions come to life in real-world environments, explore the Drive-Thru Virtual Showroom for an immersive experience. Ready to connect? Submit an inquiry to get in touch with an LG expert.