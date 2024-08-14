Viridian Coffee, a popular coffee chain in Oklahoma, has been steadily growing over the years. Currently with eight locations, the goal is to expand to 20 locations by 2030, says Shay Hayes, Owner and CEO. This ambitious goal is backed by a loyal customer base and new clients every day who are attracted by the customizable, premium beverages found at Viridian Coffee.

Coffee is as much a ritual for consumers as it is a small treat or luxury. When customers find a coffee shop they like, it can tie into their ritual of enjoyment. However, as restaurants and coffee shops adopt new beverage programs, it is getting harder for operators to differentiate their menu and culture from competitors. Viridian Coffee found using the right ingredients helps with customer perception of quality and satisfaction.

“In a market where some brands choose lower-quality products to strengthen their margins, we reinforce our margins by offering the highest quality products and excellent service,” Hayes says. Viridian Coffee follows this practice by using Ghirardelli products, which are key to some of their most successful beverages. “Our signature Frappe, made with fresh espresso shots and Ghirardelli’s Chocolate Flavored Frappe Mix, is our most successful product,” Hayes says. “Additionally, our non-coffee milkshake is a huge hit with kids. These products stand out because they combine the rich, recognizable flavor of Ghirardelli with our high-quality coffee. The addition of the three sauce drizzle options is an absolute hit.”

Including premium ingredients like Ghirardelli in products cannot be understated for the success of beverage programs in today’s ultra-competitive coffee market. 92 percent of consumers consider a beverage made with Ghirardelli a premium product, and 74 percent of consumers believe a restaurant offers higher quality products when they see items made with Ghirardelli on the menu.

This perception of premium quality translates to Viridian’s ability to command a higher price for premium beverages. “Consumers associate Ghirardelli with high quality and this perception justifies the premium pricing of our beverages,” Hayes says.

While the quality of Ghirardelli products is widely recognized by consumers and operators alike, the service element of Ghirardelli’s teams ensures success goes past just premium perceptions. “The extensive support from the Ghirardelli team has enabled us to successfully integrate the premium products, such as the White Chocolate Flavored and Chocolate Flavored Frappe Mixes and the Caramel, Chocolate, and White Chocolate Flavored sauces, setting a high standard for our blended offerings,” Hayes says. “The brand and quality are real differentiators in our market.”

Ghirardelli stands apart as a vendor on which coffee shops, operators, and customers can count. Ghirardelli’s extensive and versatile product portfolio allows customers to get excited about creating seasonal LTOs. Operators like Viridian Coffee can count on premium perceptions and the excitement of LTOs to draw new and loyal customers alike. Hayes concludes, “We chose to partner with Ghirardelli because their brand strength and commitment to quality align perfectly with our values. The iconic brand recognition of Ghirardelli adds immediate value to our product offerings.”



For more information on Ghirardelli’s offerings visit ghirardelli.com/professional