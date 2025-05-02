In the fast-paced world of coffee service, efficiency, quality, and customer satisfaction are paramount. The BUNN Premia® is a high-performance coffee brewer transforming the landscape of coffee preparation and service.

With Premia’s automated daypart management, it automatically grinds, brews, and manages freshness to ensure optimal coffee availability, seamlessly adapting to the ebb and flow of customer demand throughout the day. Using an intelligent reservoir management system, it schedules brewing to maintain the set fill levels in the internal Soft Heat reservoir. The system automatically monitors freshness and drains expired coffee and brews to refill the reservoir, so coffee is available for instant dispense during peak demand hours while reducing waste during slower dayparts.

Premia not only enhances the quality of coffee but also lightens the workload for staff. The machine’s design reduces the number of operator touches required each day. With features like liquid auto clean, large-capacity 3lb bean hoppers, and under counter through chutes for spent grounds disposal, Premia allows operators to focus on customers rather than being bogged down by operational tasks.

One of Premia’s standout features is liquid auto clean. This feature removes the reliance on staff to complete steps related to daily cleaning. Daily operator interaction consists of simply placing the cleaning shroud on the unit to automatically start the cleaning process. Liquid cleaner is stored internally, with an option to store additional liquid cleaner in an external container, extending refills up to 30 days. *This technology ensures that the unit is cleaned daily with the proper cleaning solution for optimal performance.

Premia is designed for coffee lovers who crave excellence. Freshly brewed from whole beans, the brewer produces a drip-style flavor profile characterized by excellent cup clarity and the absence of crema, making it an ideal choice for both hot and iced coffees. Push-and-hold dispense allows consumers to customize individual beverages with the ability to mix and match coffee varieties.

Operators can rest easy knowing their BUNN equipment is professionally managed with comprehensive support throughout the entire equipment lifecycle. The BUNN Value Portfolio allows easy integration of equipment with both BUNNserve® and BUNNdigitalTM. BUNNserve® provides the capabilities to cover the equipment’s lifecycle through logistics, installation, planned maintenance, reactive service, and removal and recovery. The BUNNdigital platform combines equipment and service with systems and applications to enable customers to increase labor, maintenance, and service efficiencies. Overall, the BUNN Value Portfolio provides the customer with a complete program partner with expertise in beverage dispensing and a focus on equipment, service, and digital solutions.

Premia is more than just a coffee brewer; it’s an innovation in the coffee service industry. By combining automated management, exceptional brewing technology, and an emphasis on customer experience, Premia sets a new standard for operators aiming to excel in today’s competitive market.

