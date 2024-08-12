The lucrative nature of beverage programs and coffee, in particular, has not been lost on operators. Eighty-five percent of adults are coffee drinkers, according to a survey by CIvicScience, and for most of them, it is a daily ritual. Due to this, operators need to differentiate themselves in terms of quality and service.

Knowing what to offer in a beverage program also poses obstacles for operators as each new drink means new training, extra customizations, and knowing what customers prefer. Iced coffee and espresso drinks are particularly important to the success of today’s operators, as 60 percent of Gen Z prefer iced coffee over hot, according to CivicScience.

“Current consumer trends include a preference for high-quality specialty drinks and plant-based alternatives, in addition to a growing demand for beverages served over ice,” says Adam Pobiner, director of strategic sales at SEB Professional. “These trends require operators to offer a wider variety of ingredients and recipes, which can complicate staff training. In addition, increased sales of iced beverages may require operators to rethink their equipment choices to better optimize for higher cold beverage sales.”

While training is complicated enough, operators face the added pressure of high turnover, higher wages, and workers who have different expectations for workplaces than previous generations. All of these factors can hurt consistency and make back-of-house duties complicated and slow.

“Operators can streamline their beverage operations by investing in versatile, high-performance equipment that simplifies preparation,” Pobiner says. “Automated machines with programmable settings can increase beverage quality, and improve consistency and speed, while automated cleaning ensures your machine runs smoothly. Training required on this type of equipment is minimal, and staff can get up to speed quickly to produce consistent, quality beverages.”

Investing money in the proper equipment to reduce costs and increase customer satisfaction is a well-known necessity with operators, but finding the right equipment that is supported by a quality service network can be challenging with so many solutions on the market. Furthermore, finding equipment that is easy to train personnel in and is durable can feel overwhelming. SEB Professional offers all of that to operators as it oversees three brands, WMF, Schaerer, and Curtis.

“Our portfolio includes bean-to-cup, espresso-based beverages, and traditional drip brewers,” Pobiner says. SEB Professional has an automated, easy-to-use solution to help with efficiency in the back of house and guarantee customer satisfaction for every customization. Whether a rushed customer who just wants drip coffee or a customized iced latte, SEB Professional has an equipment solution. Furthermore, employees can easily multi-task and rely on SEB Professional equipment’s automation to make their positions easier and more satisfying.

“The automation and precision of our machines ensures quality and consistency in every cup, while the ease of use streamlines operations,” Pobiner says. “Additionally, our commitment to innovation means that our equipment stays ahead of industry trends, helping operators meet evolving consumer preferences.”

Incorporating SEB Professional’s high-performance, automated equipment can significantly enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. By simplifying staff training and ensuring consistent, quality beverages, operators are well equipped to meet the evolving demands of their clientele.

