Franchises often face significant challenges when it comes to training a large workforce and maintaining consistent operations across multiple locations. According to Datassential, 37 percent of foodservice operators in 2024 identified training as the most crucial investment to improve service speed—up from 23 percent in 2022—highlighting a growing concern in the industry.

As brands expand, issues like inconsistent training practices, data silos, and lack of standardization can hinder operational efficiency and dilute brand identity. Without streamlined communication and centralized systems, it becomes increasingly difficult to ensure every employee, no matter the location, receives the same level of preparation and support. These challenges emphasize the urgent need for franchise systems to adopt smarter, scalable training and operations solutions to keep up with the pace of growth.

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a fast casual “better burger” franchise, is experiencing significant growth with plans to open 15 new locations across the U.S. in 2025. “In the past year, our restaurants achieved remarkable increases in both sales and guest traffic, with one location even breaking our systemwide annual sales record,” says Keith Dahl, senior manager of training for MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes.

To support its operational success, MOOYAH has partnered with Wisetail, a leading Employee Engagement Platform. With Wisetail, MOOYAH is able to streamline employee onboarding, provide ongoing training, and ensure team members across all locations are aligned with brand standards—empowering franchisees and improving customer satisfaction at every level.

“As a brand, it’s our collective responsibility to ensure that our franchisees and their team members have the coaching and support needed to set them up for success every day,” Dahl says. “Part of that is creating comprehensive and easy-to-use training programs that are tailored to enhance franchisee performance and promote long-term growth potential.”

As MOOYAH continues to expand nationwide, the brand has made key operational updates to keep pace with its rapid growth and ensure consistency across all locations. One of the most significant changes is the implementation of a new double-sided make line, designed to streamline service by separating workflows for drive-thru-only and dine-in-only orders. Additionally, the introduction of advanced kitchen equipment—such as vertical bun toasters and clam-shell accelerators—has required the development of updated training manuals, job aides, and other resources.

“Wisetail helps to streamline these processes by allowing us to easily update our daily operational and line checklists with best practices for new equipment, recipe specifications for limited-time menu items, and more,” Dahl says. “It also helps us reinforce operational procedures, as every team member at our corporate and franchised locations have their own account and can share guidance with the rest of the system.”

Prior to implementing Wisetail, MOOYAH used a manual onboarding process with printed materials and a lot of verbal teaching. This process made onboarding multiple new restaurants or new recipes extremely time consuming. “Our onboarding and training process is now a blend of manual orientation with a virtual component that helps familiarize our team members with the store and its systems before they come into the location,” Dahl says.

Wisetail has strengthened employee development at MOOYAH by giving team members and managers the ability to revisit station training and build both new and existing skills at their own pace. The platform’s flexibility empowers staff to take ownership of their learning, leading to faster skill development, improved training quality for new hires, and increased employee retention across the board.

“Wisetail listens to its clients and helps develop technologies to improve its platform based on feedback from our team,” Dahl says. “Our franchisees love the platform and are always looking for ways to improve the quality and quantity of information provided to them on the platform. We’re constantly updating our training materials to reflect the latest best practices for our team members across all our 80+ locations.”

By Abby Winterburn