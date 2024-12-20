Coffee Trends! Beverage Programs! LTOs! It can be challenging to parse the headlines and buzzwords based on what operators truly need to remain competitive. What solution is going to be the key to unlocking operational efficiency, while still allowing your restaurant to provide what customers are craving? The trends can feel impossible to keep up with even if they are necessary to analyze. So what coffee and beverage trends are actually worth investing in, and is there some underlying truth to all the buzz happening across the industry?

“Operators should assess trends and determine what aligns with their brand and consumer base,” says Adam Pobiner, director of strategic sales at SEB Professional Beverage. “Partnering with a coffee equipment provider that understands evolving market needs—like SEB Professional Beverage—can simplify this process. We help operators identify solutions for a beverage program that supports long-term success rather than chasing short-lived fads.”

Currently, a trend picking up speed across the industry is coffee concentrates. Coffee concentrates promise to offer the same great taste with low or no labor benefits, which may seem too good to be true. In this case, the trend may prove to be a fad that operators should be wary of investing in before weighing the risks.

“A common misconception is that offering trendy drinks requires complex setups or extensive staff training,” Pobiner says. “Operators sometimes rely on coffee concentrates, thinking they simplify operations. However, these can compromise beverage quality and limit customization.”

Iced coffee and Cold brew have undoubtedly exploded in popularity and its expansion has proven to be a lucrative option for nearly every operator. However, when the quick-service environment is measured in seconds not hours, labor-intensive trends like cold brew which can take up to 24 hours to properly brew begs a solution.

“While cold brew concentrates seem convenient, there are several disadvantages including cost and inferior flavor,” Pobiner says. “Concentrates typically cost up to 50 percent more than coffee that’s freshly prepared on site. When it comes to flavor, concentrates often have unpleasant notes resulting from the packaging and stabilization process. Historically, producing cold brew on site has been time consuming and oftentimes inconsistent but now machines such as the Schaerer Coffee Soul C, and Curtis Genesis Skyline can create incredibly high-quality cold coffee in minutes.”

Knowing what to invest in to curate the most robust beverage programs often comes down to simply choosing the right equipment partner that can help streamline operations, offer consistency, and help operators keep up with trends. “We offer more than just equipment—we provide expertise and service,” Pobiner says. “Our brands—WMF, Schaerer, and Curtis—are designed to reduce labor through intuitive interfaces, automation, and remote diagnostics. We also offer tailored beverage programs and technical support, ensuring operators can adapt quickly while maintaining exceptional drink quality.”

Beverage programs have proven to have good ROI for quick-service restaurants, and the industry will continue to adapt beverage solutions for the quick-service environment. Choosing the right partner to curate the most lucrative options is necessary to remain competitive today. Pobiner notes, “A successful beverage program isn’t about following every trend—it’s about having the right equipment and partner to deliver consistent, high-quality drinks efficiently.”

By Ya’el McLoud