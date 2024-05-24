Personalization at the Drive Thru

Personalization may feel like a major buzzword, but to drive customer loyalty, quick-service restaurants need to continue to find ways to engage with customers on a personal level, even in the drive-thru. When asked whether or not they had experienced personalization in the drive-thru, 70 percent of respondents reported having experienced some form of personalization.

Whether the personalization was an employee outside greeting, taking orders, delivering food, or redeeming loyalty points digitally while in the drive thru, those who did experience personalization resoundingly enjoyed the experience, at 93 percent, according to Intouch Insight.

One of the trends Intouch has been tracking is the adoption of personalized menu boards. This year, 18 percent of respondents report having experienced personalized menu recommendations, up eleven percent over 2023, further reinforcing the continued drive-thru innovation and technology advancements.

“The ideal drive thru, meets the needs of the customer,” says Laura Livers, chief revenue officer at Intouch Insight. “Speed and accuracy are vital components, but customers also want a pleasant, personal experience.” Livers points out a key piece here, personalization at the drive thru may come down to what technology a consumer can use and interact with. From loyalty programs to personalized menu recommendations, when executed properly, technology can deliver the personalization customers didn’t even know they wanted.