The Peach Cobbler Factory (PCF) has swiftly become a beacon of success in the dessert franchise industry. From its humble beginnings in 2013 to its current status as one of the fastest-growing dessert chains in America, PCF has managed to capture the hearts and taste buds of dessert lovers nationwide. Under the dynamic leadership of CEO Greg George and Chairman Larry Johnston, PCF is not just another dessert chain—it’s a movement.

In a mere 2.5 years since franchising began, PCF has expanded to close to 100 locations across 20 states, with more on the horizon. By October 2024, the company anticipates having 100-plus locations operational. The rapid growth is a testament to the company’s unique offerings, efficient operations, and aggressive expansion strategy.

“We are moving into more states like Colorado, New Jersey,, and Oklahoma,” says Greg George. CEO and co-owner of Peach Cobbler Factory. “People eat desserts everywhere, and these states are in the sphere of where we want to go.” This strategic expansion is designed to ensure PCF’s delectable offerings are accessible to more dessert enthusiasts. The company’s simple business model and unique product offerings have made PCF an attractive franchise opportunity, and George is confident this trend will continue.

PCF’s streamlined franchise model is a significant factor in its success. With a low startup cost between $150,000–$200,000 and a quick turnaround time of 3–9 months from lease signing to opening a store, PCF makes it easy for new franchisees to get started. The simplicity of its operations, which can be managed by a minimal staff of two–three, further reduces overhead costs. This model is designed to ensure franchisees can focus on delivering the best customer experience without the burden of high operational costs.

“Our food and labor costs are some of the lowest in the foodservice industry,” George says. “We have multiple revenue streams, and our efficient operations ensure our franchisees can thrive.” This low-cost, high-efficiency model is particularly appealing in the current economic climate, where many businesses are struggling to manage rising costs.

2024 marks a significant year of technological advancements for PCF. The company has invested in a new national-to-local marketing platform called HyperCology, which allows for targeted marketing efforts that can be tracked and measured for effectiveness. “It’s like an ad agency for every franchisee,” George says. “Our platform enables us to provide national marketing locally to our franchise partners, ensuring consistency and effectiveness.”

PCF uses multiple digital tools to streamline operations, including FranConnect for franchisee and vendor communication and a robust delivery platform that integrates with various delivery services. These technological investments not only improve efficiency but also enhance the overall franchisee experience.

“Technology and logistics are at the heart of our business,” says George. “We use seven different platforms to manage corporate marketing and delivery operations, ensuring everything runs smoothly.”

PCF’s marketing efforts are as innovative as its dessert offerings. The introduction of Mr. Peachy, the brand’s new mascot, exemplifies this creativity. Mr. Peachy debuted in Detroit, MI in July, Mr. Peachy is expected to become a beloved figure akin to the Kool-Aid Man. “Mr. Peachy has swagger,” says George. “He’s going to do some crazy stuff and be everywhere—from VIP events and riding mechanical bulls, to appearing at national airports and professional sports stadiums.”

The company’s commitment to social media is also noteworthy. With over 700,000 Instagram followers and millions of website visitors monthly, PCF leverages its online presence to drive engagement and brand awareness. “We’ve invested a massive amount of money to create content for social media,” says George. “We have more content than some of the top national dessert brands combined.” This investment in social media has paid off, with the company seeing significant engagement and growth in its online following.

Supporting franchisees is a cornerstone of PCF’s success. The company has established an extensive training program, including online modules and in-store training, to ensure every franchisee is well-prepared to operate a store. The new corporate training center in South Florida is a testament to this commitment.

“We guarantee that new franchisees are in good hands,” says George. “Our marketing assets are massive, and our leadership team is extraordinary. We have an experienced team in place to support every aspect of our business.”

PCF’s support system goes beyond training. The company provides ongoing assistance to franchisees, helping them navigate challenges and maximize their success. “Our goal is to make sure our franchisees are never alone,” George explains. “We are with them every step of the way, from the initial training to ongoing support.”

PCF is not resting on its laurels. The company is continuously innovating! Since it began franchising it has added cookies, churros, brownies, and waffles to its signature cobbler and banana pudding. Recently introduced a new line of fruit cobbler milkshakes. These new offerings will allow PCF to extend its appeal across different consumer segments and enhance its delivery and late-night snack programs.

In addition to new menu items, PCF is expanding its presence in high-traffic locations. The company has recently opened five locations in the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Stadium and the company is in discussions to open storefronts in some of America’s busiest airports. These strategic moves will further solidify PCF’s position as a leading dessert franchise. “These high-visibility locations will expose our brand to a whole new audience,” George says.

At the heart of PCF’s success is its culture of fun, love, and prosperity. This ethos permeates every aspect of the business, from its interactions with franchisees to its engagement with customers. “We are overcomers, and our journey is a testament to what can be achieved with determination and the right support,” George says.

This positive culture is reflected in the company’s operations and its relationships with franchisees. “We want our franchisees to feel like they are part of a family,” George explains. “We are all in this together, and we are committed to helping each other succeed.”

The leadership team at PCF is a driving force behind its success. Larry Johnston, former Chairman and CEO of Albertsons, brings a wealth of experience and a strategic vision to the company. “Larry is not just an investor; he is involved in the business every day,” George says. “His guidance and expertise are invaluable to our growth and success.”

Johnston’s background in leading large corporations has been instrumental in shaping PCF’s strategic direction. “Larry’s experience with GE and Albertsons has provided us with a strong foundation for growth,” George notes. “His leadership is helping us navigate the challenges of rapid expansion while maintaining our focus on quality and customer satisfaction.”

With its streamlined franchise model, technological advancements, innovative marketing strategies, and unwavering commitment to franchisee success, PCF is poised for even greater heights, and the energy around it is palpable.

“We have an 11-year track record of success,” George says. “Our name is iconic, and there has never been anything like us. We’re going to continue to grow, innovate, and dominate the dessert industry.”

As George puts it, “We’re just getting started. The best is yet to come.”

For information on partnering with Peach Cobbler Factory visit peachcobblerfactory.com/franchising

By Drew Filipski