Sponsored by Watchfire.

For owners of Quick Service Restaurants, capturing attention is everything. Chad Oliver, a forward-thinking Zaxbys franchisee has discovered that Watchfire digital reader boards are the key to standing out, not just to passing motorists, but also to members of the local community.

Oliver first noticed these digital signs at other quick-service locations and was immediately struck by their impact. Unlike traditional reader boards that often fade into the background, these digital reader boards are full-color and dynamic, making them impossible to ignore.

Impressed by their potential, Oliver has now installed Watchfire digital signage at two of his newest Zaxbys locations. “What other investment allows you to display full-color food, build your check average, and increase sales with side items all at once?” he commented. The versatility of these LED displays has proven to be a game-changer for his business strategy.

One of Oliver’s restaurants is set back from the main road, making it difficult to see. The digital reader boards solved this problem by drawing attention from a nearby intersection. “The display is, without a doubt, eye-catching. It was a winning solution for me because of that,” Oliver said. The strategic placement has significantly increased foot traffic, proving the power of well-positioned, attention-grabbing signage.

From a sales perspective, the impact has been substantial. The digital boards effectively upsell menu items, complementing the efforts of the in-store team. “Right now, we’re promoting chicken tacos. They’re selling great. Our check average is higher at that store,” Oliver reports. The ability to rotate messages frequently allows the promotion of everything from new milkshakes to seasonal desserts, keeping the offerings fresh and enticing even for regular customers.

Even when the restaurant is closed, the digital reader boards continue to work, catching the eye of night travelers and hotel guests. “We’ve had people say they saw our sign and didn’t realize we were here,” shared Oliver. “It makes us a destination, even when we’re not open.”

The digital signs have proven invaluable for recruitment as well. “When you pass by a restaurant and see a full-color sign that says ‘Now Hiring’ with graphics, it makes the restaurant seem more high-tech, which increases our appeal to the younger generation,” explained Oliver. In a competitive job market, this modern approach has given Zaxbys an edge in attracting potential employees.

Beyond increasing visibility and sales, Watchfire LED displays have also deepened the restaurant’s ties to the community. When a local football team won a national championship, the restaurant celebrated the victory on their display, proudly highlighting their sponsorship. Zaxbys was able to join in on the community celebration and be an integral part of local life.

Looking back on his decision, Oliver reflects, “I was looking for something innovative, unique, and eye-catching that looks super clean and makes people want to be there – whether as customers or employees. I got that, plus way more.”

Visit Watchfire’s website today and explore the power of full-color digital signage.