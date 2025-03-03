Seasonal products have grown from simply offering something new to a strategic tool for driving customer loyalty. According to Datassential’s 2025 Food, Flavor & Beverage Trends Report, 62 percent of consumers are interested in trying new and unique coffee drinks, and in the new year, seasonal offerings in quick-service are a key way to capture consumer excitement and fueling brand growth through strategic, bold creativity.

But why wait for trends to emerge when operators can be the ones to build them? At The Human Bean, the process for launching seasonal or new products like Bright® Energy is a well-orchestrated effort. The brand ensures every new offering meets customer demand, strengthens brand engagement, and delivers real business impact for franchise operators.

“We plan all year long,” says Janie Page, chief marketing officer at The Human Bean. “We start by gathering insights—reviewing industry trends, evaluating past seasonal promotions, and analyzing our proprietary research. We collect and share ideas daily to stay ahead.” The brand’s seasonal planning is a year-round effort, with formal product development beginning each May for the following calendar year.

The process moves into ideation, where The Human Bean’s Menu Innovation Team (MIT)—a cross-functional group of corporate leaders, field operations specialists, and baristas—brainstorms and refines new product concepts. “It’s an open, creative process,” Page says. “If we could do anything, with no restrictions, what would it be? Then we figure out how to make it happen.”

The Human Bean also closely monitors product performance, not just in overall sales but in how new items shift traffic patterns. “We look at sales, transactions, product mix, and even daypart impact,” Page says. “For example, if we launch something like boba, does it move more afternoon traffic? How does a new mocha compare to previous seasonal mochas? These insights shape future product decisions.”

For franchise operators, seasonal launches provide a critical opportunity to keep customers engaged and returning while also harnessing creativity to push a brand forward. “You cannot get complacent,” Page says. “Customers expect fresh, exciting options, and seasonal launches keep them engaged. When people love a drink, they come back for it again and again.”

Bright Energy embodies The Human Bean’s commitment to bold, strategic innovation. Made with clean caffeine from green coffee beans and packed with vitamins and antioxidants, it resonates with health-conscious consumers—over 50 percent actively seek clean energy, according to Page. Customization drives further engagement, with 30+ flavor options inviting customers to experiment, share, and fuel organic buzz. “Customers love creating their own blends,” Page says. “It turns every drink into an experience—and a reason to keep coming back.”

Customization also plays a key role. “We have tons of flavors for customers to choose from, but what makes it unique is how we combine those flavors into something they may not have realized was so good,” Page says. “It encourages exploration, and customers love sharing their creations.”

This organic engagement—in store and on social media—fuels customer loyalty by making seasonal offerings more than just menu items; they become interactive experiences. According to Datassential, 57 percent of consumers are interested in global café culture—including spaces that encourage slowing down and enjoying a sit-down coffee or treat. Seasonal beverages tap into this larger trend of coffee as an experience, not just a purchase.

For operators looking to maximize customer engagement, The Human Bean’s seasonal launch process and Bright Energy campaign offers a blueprint for success. Integrating deep research, customer-driven innovation, and strong franchise support, seasonal products have the duality to generate buzz and create lasting brand loyalty. “We stay true to who we are while constantly innovating,” Page says. “That’s what keeps customers coming back.”

By Drew Filipski