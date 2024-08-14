Sponsored by Taylor Company

Labor is a constant topic of conversation in the restaurant industry, especially when it comes to hiring and retention. Staff is constantly changing. With consistent new hires, one of the biggest challenges is training to replace key roles, such as the grill operator.

Using traditional grills, employees lay the product down, flip it periodically, and rely on visual cues to determine if the product is cooked. Different cooks often have varying interpretations of readiness. For example, one person’s medium rare might not match another’s. This variability can result in inconsistency in quality and the menu.

However, modern grill technology offers a competitive advantage. Taylor Company’s pre-programmable two-sided grills make the process user-friendly and improve the guest experience by providing a consistent product every time.

With Taylor grills, employees can simply push a button and walk away. The grill takes care of everything—no flipping or temperature checking is required. It has preset parameters and auto-calibrates to cook the product consistently every single time based on the expectations of the operations.

“The touchscreen menu allows for minimal training for employees as most people are familiar with this interface technology,” says Randy Antila, senior director of global key accounts at Taylor Company. “With everything preprogrammed, all they have to learn is how to navigate the menu on the unit. It significantly reduces training time, making the process much more efficient.”

Taylor Company grills can cut cook times nearly in half compared to traditional flat-top griddles. “The upper platen ensures heat from both sides,” Antila says. “This significantly speeds up cooking compared to a traditional flat-top grill.”

Since 1926, Taylor Company has been recognized as a leader in the commercial foodservice equipment industry. From commercial grills to soft serve machines, the company’s products are known for quality engineering and craftsmanship.

“We say our equipment lasts 10 plus years, but I’ve come across soft serve units in the field that are over 20 years old, which is awesome,” Antila says. “It shows that starting with a quality piece of equipment and properly maintaining it ensures it lasts a long time.”

What distinguishes Taylor is not only the initial manufacturing of the machine but also the aftermarket support. Its distributor network, globally and across the U.S., is strategically placed to cover specific geographic territories. Distributors offer 24/7 service and are available to provide support either over the phone or by sending a technician. Taylor prides itself on a high first-time fix rate, to get repairs completed on the first visit and stores up and running faster.

“Unlike other food service equipment brands that rely on third-party service agents handling multiple types of equipment, our technicians are factory-trained specifically on our products,” Antila says.

Taylor’s innovative technology streamlines operations and guarantees reliable performance, making it the preferred choice for both commercial grills and soft-serve machines. With an extensive service network and commitment to customer care, Taylor has maintained its reputation as an industry leader for nearly a century.

