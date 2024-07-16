Sponsored by NSF TraQtion®

Without prompt action, food recalls can result in wasted products, financial losses, and the risk of consumers being exposed to contaminated food. According to Sedgwick’s 2024 Recall Index, overall U.S. product recalls were up eight percent during the first quarter of 2024 over the previous quarter.

When a recall occurs operators must identify all products that contain the affected ingredient. This process can be cumbersome, especially if it relies on outdated manual methods such as paper records.

“There are new regulations (FSMA Section 204) requiring companies to respond to the FDA within 24 hours providing traceability data related to products listed within a Food Traceability List (FTL),” says Colin Rose, director of NSF TraQtion®. “In case of a food recall, operators must report all affected products within this timeframe, so they need an efficient system for a quick response and reporting. Typically, this information is held on paper or in Excel, which can take significant time and resources to search and report upon.”

Delays in identifying and isolating contaminated products increase the risk of serving unsafe food to consumers, resulting in significant financial losses and potential damage to brand reputation. Every minute spent on manual recall processes is a waste of time, effort, and money. Without a streamlined system, operators may struggle to maintain compliance with regulatory requirements.

NSF TraQtion® addresses these challenges head-on with its advanced features designed to enhance visibility and control over the supply chain. As a cloud-based platform, TraQtion allows both QSRs and the supply chain to interact in real-time, providing immediate access to critical data, and creating a collaborative environment that ensures all parties are on the same page, which is vital during a food recall.

“Being able to identify the problem and knowing who to contact are two major time-savers,” Rose says. “TraQtion automates communication alongside identifying which products are affected. For example, if there’s a salmonella contamination in spinach, the business can use the software to quickly identify all the products containing spinach, enabling a swift response across the supply chain.”

Alongside standardized supplier approval processes and document tracking, TraQtion reduces the risk of supplier-driven quality defects and recalls. It also enables QSRs to work collaboratively with their supply chain on their product specifications, digitizing critical data such as recipes, allergens, and nutritional specifications, minimizing manual data entry, and consolidating all data in one place.

In the event of a recall or customer inquiry, operators can quickly search for all products containing a specific ingredient, such as spinach or sunflower oil, using TraQtion’s search functionality. This capability significantly reduces the time needed to identify and isolate affected products. “We were speaking to a client who had an issue with eggs,” Rose says. “He said, ‘I was able to gather the necessary information and confirm an action plan with the affected vendor within 17 minutes; it normally takes three weeks with a team of people to get the same result. TraQtion is really working for us.'”

The platform’s intelligent compliance engine also detects potential issues by comparing supplier information against requirements, while configurable supplier questionnaires and scorecards help assess compliance risks and performance trends. This proactive approach helps prevent issues before they arise and fosters continuous improvement across the supply chain.

“Having a single source of information, that operators have confidence in, and provides accurate data quickly, is one of the key benefits for our TraQtion clients,” Rose says. By offering real-time data, streamlined processes, and enhanced visibility, NSF TraQtion® ensures that restaurant operators can quickly and effectively respond to recalls, safeguard customers, and protect the bottom line.

