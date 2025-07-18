In the heart of Harlem, a culinary legend was reborn—not just through the sizzle of cast-iron skillets, but through an unexpected partnership that blended tradition with innovation. Charles Gabriel, the soul food chef behind Charles Pan-Fried Chicken, had long been a neighborhood icon, known for his pan-fried chicken and unwavering commitment to community. But when the COVID-19 pandemic threatened to shut down his beloved restaurant, it was a chance encounter with fellow Harlem native and chef Quie Slobert that sparked a remarkable revival.

Together, this unlikely duo transformed a local institution into a rapidly expanding brand, opening four locations in just 13 months. Their success, however, didn’t rest solely on shared passion and partnership—it was also fueled by their forward-thinking embrace of innovative restaurant technology like Square, which helped streamline operations and scale their vision with modern efficiency.

“Launching a restaurant from the ground up comes with an overwhelming number of responsibilities,” says Quie Slobert, COO of Charles Pan-Fried Chicken. Every operational detail—from staffing and utilities to maintaining a consistent food supply—demands constant attention. “That’s where Square has made a difference,” Slobert says. From managing inventory with Square POS and tracking labor to overseeing employee schedules with Square Payroll, Square handles the operational side so Quie and Charles can focus on delivering quality food and creating a strong team.

Square played a pivotal role in helping Charles Pan-Fried Chicken identify and implement the right equipment to support their growing operations. When Slobert began mapping out the restaurant’s needs, he had initial ideas about what tools and systems might work best. However, after sharing the specific challenges they faced and their long-term goals, Square restaurant technology stepped in with tailored recommendations that better aligned with their vision.

“I followed their recommendations, and they turned out to be exactly what I needed—so much so that I was able to replicate the same setup across all our locations,” Slobert says. “That kind of insight, offered free of charge, was incredibly valuable to me.”

Beyond equipment guidance, the team at Square also helped Slobert transition Charles Pan-Fried Chicken’s inventory management to an online system. This streamlined operations and made it significantly easier to train his employees with confidence.

With a team of 70 employees spread across three busy restaurant locations, maintaining clear oversight of staff activity was a top priority for Slobert. “Square allows me to see exactly who clocks in and out—even for something as minor as a 30-minute break,” he says. “It brings a level of organization to our daily operations and helps keep employees accountable.”

Slobert can track his top-selling items, which in turn helps him manage inventory efficiently and minimize waste. “In this business, the two things you can truly control are labor and inventory—and that’s exactly what we monitor,” Slobert says. Square’s forecasting tools provide detailed data by the hour, day, week, and month, offering insights that go beyond what manual calculations can deliver. “Whether it’s a rainy day, a heatwave, or a holiday rush, Square helps us anticipate demand and prepare accordingly.”

The restaurant platform also integrates seamlessly with third-party vendors like Uber and ChowNow. “It’s incredibly integration friendly,” Slobert says. “Everything is on one track—I can see it all and manage it in one place. Connecting with ChowNow was as simple as a phone call, and it synced like magic.”

The success of Charles Pan-Fried Chicken is rooted in more than just its beloved recipes—it’s a vision, collaboration, and the smart use of technology. By blending Charles Gabriel’s culinary legacy with Quie Slobert’s operational insight and Square’s powerful suite of tools, the team has built a scalable business. From inventory and staffing, Square has become an essential partner. As Slobert puts it: “It’s Charles, myself, and Square running this organization—together we’re building Charles Pan-Fried Chicken one location at a time.”

By Abby Winterburn