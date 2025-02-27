Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing of Hawaiian coffees and unforgettable cafés, has seen remarkable growth in recent years. Since its founding in 1989, the brand has expanded across the U.S., fueled by a strong commitment to high-quality coffee, authentic Hawaiian roots, and a thriving franchise network.

At the heart of Bad Ass Coffee’s success is a deep commitment to culture. Entering 2025 with unmatched momentum, the brand is coming off a transformative 2024, having built a strong operational infrastructure, scaled for rapid growth, and surpassed year-over-year store growth forecasts. With 23 new store openings planned—including six that took place in the first six weeks of 2025—the brand continues to honor its 36-year heritage while expanding its footprint and delivering a premium experience for both franchisees and customers.

Culture as a Driver of Franchise Growth

In 2024, Bad Ass Coffee signed 13 multi-unit development agreements, bringing its total to 44 units. Many of these new franchisees bring significant multi-unit, multi-brand experience and are deeply aligned with the brand’s vision. A key driver behind this expansion is an unwavering focus on culture and creating a welcoming atmosphere.

“We’ve recently refreshed our approach to company culture and will be rolling out a new initiative soon,” says Sue Sauer, chief operating officer of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. “One of the biggest changes we’ve made is shifting our training priorities – now, we prioritize teaching Hawaiian culture and the Aloha Spirit first, followed by operational training in Wisetail.”

The Power of Comprehensive Training

Recognizing the need for consistency, Bad Ass Coffee implemented Wisetail, an employee enablement platform designed to streamline training and operations for franchises.

“Wisetail acts as our ‘single source of truth,’” Sauer says. “It ensures that every franchisee and manager has access to the latest, most accurate information. Our franchisees know they can check our training hub first. It also helps with brand consistency – when everyone follows the same standards, customers get a more uniform experience across all locations.”

For Bad Ass Coffee franchisees, maintaining a strong and consistent brand identity is essential. The atmosphere and Aloha Spirit are just as vital as the coffee itself. “Our brand identity is all about empowerment,” Sauer says. “We want to energize our customers so they can go out and be their own kind of ‘badass.’ Whether that means a mom juggling multiple kids, a dedicated first responder, or a laid-back surfer – being ‘badass’ is about embracing your own strength and individuality.”

A True Partnership for Growth

Wisetail provides more than just a training platform—it fosters a culture of collaboration and operational excellence. “The level of support we receive from the Wisetail team felt like they genuinely cared about us as clients and shared our values,” Sauer says. “Another key feature was the social engagement aspect. Wisetail allows franchisees to share resources and best practices, which helps strengthen our overall system.”

While a platform like Wisetail will never replace human connections (nor should it), it enhances how franchise businesses operate. “Wisetail gives us the structure we need while allowing us to maintain that personal, hands-on approach to culture and customer service,” Sauer says. “It drives consistency across all locations, it’s easy for everyone to use, and it reinforces our brand message while being functional.”

