Sponsored by City of Grapevine

Location, location, location! Every operator knows how vital it is to open their business in an area that is open to new concepts, has a welcoming community and has a market primed for growth. Cities that boast strong tourism economies, supportive community events, and high incomes are places where operators and owners can look to expand operations and remain confident in their investments.

Nestled between Dallas and Fort Worth, Grapevine, Texas offers more than just a prime location. Its vibrant community, thriving local economy, and event-driven culture make it an ideal place for restaurant chains to expand. Its proximity to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport means it attracts both tourists and business travelers and its relatively high average household income of $107,000 thousand means residents have the resources to support local restaurants.

“Grapevine has always been a strong market for restaurants,” says Brett Anz, part owner of Rock and Brews and partner in TradeCorp, a real estate development firm. “My first real estate deals there were for Outback Steakhouse and Carrabba’s, and they performed well for many years. There are many top-performing restaurants in Grapevine, due to the airport, hotel support, and community events, like the wine festivals and holiday parades.”

Anz’s extensive experience in real estate and franchise development led him to a key opportunity in Grapevine, transitioning an older Ford dealership into a collection of restaurant spaces for thriving franchises. “We bought the property unknowingly right before COVID, so the restaurant industry was on hold for a while,” Anz says. “We had plans in place and were in talks with tenants, but everything was paused for about six months. Once things became clearer regarding COVID, we resumed, and Velvet Taco came back on board early.”

One of the advantages of establishing a restaurant franchise in Grapevine is its proximity to the DFW International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world. With millions of travelers passing through annually, restaurants in this area benefit from a steady influx of visitors. Additionally, the city’s robust hotel industry, driven by tourism and business travel, supports the restaurant sector by providing a consistent customer base.

Beyond the logistics, Grapevine is defined by a supportive community and local government invested in bringing new businesses to the area. The city’s calendar is packed with community events, from celebrated wine festivals to charming holiday parades.

According to Anz, the Grapevine city government was fully on board with his proposal for the dilapidated Ford dealership. “Grapevine city’s business-minded and entrepreneurial approach stood out,” Anz says. “They recognized this site as an important entry point to their city and Main Street. It was an eyesore, and they knew they wanted something better there, especially restaurants. Once I brought that idea forward, they fully supported it.”

Currently, the development includes five restaurants: Velvet Taco, Son of a Butcher, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Rock and Brews, and Portillo’s, which will be opening towards the end of the year according to Anz. “The neighborhood has been very supportive and regularly patronizes the restaurants, which are all performing well,” Anz says. “The old fences and structures were dilapidated, so replacing them with a new, much higher wall made a positive difference. Our general contractor worked well with the residents, keeping them informed throughout the process.”

A supportive community and government that wants to work with new restaurants is key to the success of new ventures. Fortunately, Grapevine is supportive of new businesses, with plenty of opportunities for restaurants to engage with the community and build loyal customer bases with the locals.

“Grapevine is a tight-knit community, and they have high standards for the businesses they bring in,” says Rachel Wilson, brand manager for FB Society, which manages Son of Butcher along with several other restaurant brands. “We’ve participated in several community events, like GrapeFest and car shows. We love finding unique local events and getting involved, whether we’re bringing Son of a Butcher to them or they’re coming to us.”

Son of Butcher was one of the first concepts to open up shop in the new development and is thriving due to community support and its unique approach to community building. From catering backyard barbeques and birthday parties to sit-down dining options, Son of a Butcher’s Grapevine location is thriving. “Our CEO, Jack Gibbons, was familiar with the area from his years with Papadeaux and saw that Grapevine would be a great market for Son of a Butcher,” Wilson recounts. ”The community response has shown that it was the right call to open here—people have embraced what we’re offering.”

Grapevine, Texas, exemplifies what it means to find the right location for restaurant expansion. With its robust tourism, supportive local government, and a community that values high-quality dining experiences, Grapevine offers an environment where new ventures can thrive. “Liquor sales reports in Texas show that Grapevine consistently ranks high, which indicates strong overall volume,” Anz says. “Many restaurant chains see their Grapevine locations as top performers. People have done well here for a long time, and if you do a good job for the community, they’ll continue to come out and support you.”

Operators looking to grow their brands will find not just a place to set up shop, but a community eager to welcome them. As Grapevine continues to grow and attract new businesses, it reaffirms the age-old wisdom that the right location can be the cornerstone of success in the restaurant industry.

“I think there’s still room for more restaurant development in Grapevine,” Anz concludes. “Ideally, the market will continue to bring in restaurants that are either underrepresented or not yet represented here. There are definitely opportunities for growth.”



For more information on restaurant spaces available in Grapevine, Texas visit choosegrapevinetx.com



By Ya’el McLoud