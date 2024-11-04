As Gen Z and millennials continue to dominate the food market, operators and chefs are under increasing pressure to adapt to their evolving tastes. Favoring bold, innovative, and authentic ethnic flavors while prioritizing sustainability and health, Gen Z and millennials are driving significant changes in how the industry develops menus.

According to a study by Gordon Foodservice, 61 percent of millennials want to try unique and innovative foods. Meanwhile, Gen Z is the most diverse generation, which is reflected in their food preferences. Restaurants must meet this growing demand by offering exciting flavor experiences that captivate customers.

Chef Mitchell Aboujamra—the owner and executive chef at Evette’s, located in Chicago—is a first-generation Lebanese-American who grew up immersed in three food cultures that serve as his foundation: Lebanese, Mexican, and Midwestern. Chef Aboujamra is constantly innovating and offering new dishes to consumers. “My restaurant is a Lebanese and Mexican fusion,” Aboujamra says. “My dad and his friends played a role in everything I learned. The result is a restaurant that’s 70 percent Lebanese and 30 percent Mexican, with the taco as the vessel for everything else.”

Fusion food restaurants—like Chef Aboujamra’s—are great for highlighting authenticity while providing bold innovations younger consumers are hungry for. Conversations about fusion cuisine have increased more than 18 percent over the past year, with the dominating diet being vegan, according to Tastewise.

A whopping 79 percent of Gen Z reported being “eager to go meatless” a few times a week with 60 percent saying they are ready to base their diets on “plant-forward foods,” according to a new survey by YouGov and WholeFoods Market.

“Introducing plant-based options like MorningStar Farms® just feels like a natural evolution. My mom grew all our vegetables on a farm, so we always had fresh produce,” Aboujamra says. “ Meat was important, but there were always natural meat replacements like eggplant and Halloumi in our diet.” Plant-based proteins are a good way for restaurants to indicate they are innovative while offering consumers a familiar format to experiment with plant-based proteins.

For Chef Aboujamra finding ways to innovate and be creative while remaining true to his brand are at the core of his fusion offerings and ideals. Because of that and with the rise in demand for plant-based meat alternatives, Aboujamra began the search for a vendor that could cater to consumers’ and his needs as a chef and operator.

“It’s about smart options. I wanted a variety that fit the brand and made sense for what I was doing,” Aboujamra recounts. “Over the years, I’ve introduced something new each year targeting different communities.” This year brings the introduction of MorningStar Farms Plant-Based Chik’n Tenders in October, which Aboujamra will be introducing in multiple formats.

These chik’n tenders will be incorporated into his menu, catering to a variety of palates while staying consistent with his brand’s unique fusion style. “Consumers are looking for ways to safely experiment with new foods, and brand recognition is key, especially with vegan and vegetarian options,” Aboujamra says. “It makes it easier to introduce new options when the brand is trusted.”

Aboujamra’s strategy of incorporating plant-based options into his offerings has proven successful in the past. “When we launched falafel, it took off more than I could have anticipated,” Aboujamra says. “We’re going through more and more every month, and the same happened with our sweet potato fries. I think this new option with MorningStar Farms will follow a similar path.”

The rising demand for plant-based options isn’t just a passing trend—it’s becoming a permanent fixture in menus across the foodservice industry, especially as Gen Z and millennial consumers increasingly seek out alternative proteins. Restaurants that cater to this demand are attracting these younger consumers but also positioning themselves as forward-thinking and adaptable.

For Chef Aboujamra, adding MorningStar Farms products to his menu is about maintaining the authenticity of his brand while giving diners the choice to enjoy familiar dishes in plant-based formats. “MorningStar Farms fits perfectly into that approach, giving me more options without compromising on the brand’s identity,” Aboujamra says. “It’s all about giving everyone the same experience with just a different protein choice.” This approach ensures his menu appeals to a wide range of dietary preferences while maintaining the core identity of his Lebanese-Mexican fusion concept.

The versatility of MorningStar Farms products also allows for creativity in the kitchen, something that’s important for chefs looking to expand their offerings without dramatically altering their operational flow. “We’re using those chik’n tenders as an option for everything, and I hope, after October, this becomes permanent,” Aboujamra says. He plans to incorporate the MorningStar Farms Plant-Based Chik’n Tenders in a variety of dishes, from tacos to bowls, offering consumers the same flavorful experience they’ve come to expect from his restaurant, but with a plant-based twist.

Aboujamra emphasizes that the texture and quality of plant-based products play a critical role in their success. “I think the best options will start to stand out as the trend grows. For me, it’s about the quality and texture, which MorningStar Farms nails. The versatility of their products makes it easier for me as a restaurateur to create something that resonates with my customers while keeping loss low,” he explains.

As plant-based eating continues to rise in popularity, chefs like Aboujamra are paving the way for its seamless integration into menus without compromising on taste or quality. Consumers—especially younger consumers making up a larger portion of the market than ever before—are demanding options and innovations that suit their lifestyles. For Aboujamra, it’s all about balance—offering bold, innovative dishes that reflect his heritage while providing smart, plant-based alternatives that cater to modern dietary preferences.

With the plant-based trend gaining traction, it’s clear that chefs and restaurateurs who embrace this movement will not only attract a broader customer base but also strengthen their brand’s reputation for innovation and sustainability. As Aboujamra continues to experiment with new ingredients and products like MorningStar Farms, his restaurant serves as a model for how to offer inclusive and exciting dining experiences that meet the evolving tastes of today’s consumers.

