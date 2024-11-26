In an era where most consumers, especially younger audiences, are constantly connected to screens, restaurants have a powerful opportunity to capture their attention. Reaching this audience through digital channels isn’t just beneficial for restaurants, it’s essential for growth. For Hoppin’ Brands, a vibrant self-pour taproom and cocktail bar, marketing isn’t just a strategy; it’s the heart of the business. Known for delivering a unique, tech-savvy customer experience, Hoppin’ is rapidly growing, with five locations across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas and six more slated to open by next year.

To connect with their core audience, Gen Z and millennials, Hoppin’ creates a feeling of “FOMO” (fear of missing out), enticing young adults with a high-energy atmosphere and a range of engaging events. “Our goal is to create that feeling online, even before people step foot in the door,” says Rich Moyer, Hoppin’s CEO and founder. “Then we deliver it when they arrive.” From themed trivia nights to music bingo events tied to current pop culture icons. “We stay current without following the typical brewery model,” says Scotty Kent, Hoppin’s marketing director.

At its core, Hoppin’ isn’t just about serving drinks. “On the HQ level, we’re a marketing company,” Moyer says. Franchisees don’t need to worry about the complexities of digital marketing, Hoppin’s team handles it all. They run ads, manage social media accounts, respond to customer reviews, and develop local, targeted campaigns. “We don’t want franchisees spending their time trying to keep up with digital marketing trends when they could be focusing on operations and building community relationships,” Moyer says. “By handling digital marketing centrally, we free them up to do just that.”

To further support franchisees, Hoppin’ Brands conducts monthly marketing, financial, and operational calls. The marketing calls discuss past performance, current campaigns, and the month’s strategic focus, while also encouraging franchisees to bring ideas for local initiatives. The financial and operational calls focus on identifying ways to improve profitability, a critical element of Hoppin’s low-waste, high-margin model.

Unlike traditional bars and restaurants, Hoppin’ reduces food-service demands by centering its concept around alcohol sales and collaborating with food trucks. “We focus on the high-margin side—alcohol—while eliminating the back-of-house complexities of food service,” Moyer says. Hoppin’s gross profit margins range from 78–82 percent, with keg waste kept to around 3–4 percent, far below the national average of 24 percent. Additionally, the self-pour system minimizes waste and theft, furthering the financial advantage for franchisees.

In addition to offering an attractive financial model, Hoppin’ Brands provides franchisees with a fun, inclusive culture. With its focus on high-margin products, innovative marketing, and a dynamic social environment, Hoppin’ is reshaping the bar franchise industry. “We’re all about the experience,” Moyer says. “The self-pour system is part of it, but it’s our vibrant atmosphere, outdoor spaces, customer experience and activities that keep people coming back.”

CTA: To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit Hoppin’ Brands website.

By Olivia Schuster