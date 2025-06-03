In the competitive world of quick-service restaurants, a well-designed dessert program can be a powerful tool for boosting revenue, increasing customer satisfaction, and encouraging repeat visits. Beyond simply satisfying a sweet tooth, desserts offer high-profit margins and serve as an easy upsell that enhances the overall dining experience. According to the latest SNAP! Keynote for Desserts from Datassential, 80 percent of operators agree that the desserts they offer help increase check averages.

“Dessert programs, if designed correctly, can render exceptional margins that translate into profitability,” says Chef Dimitri Ponomarchuk, Krusteaz professional corporate executive chef. However, to fully capitalize on these opportunities, operators must first navigate key operational hurdles—namely, labor shortages, training requirements, and the need for consistent quality.

Krusteaz Professional’s Ready to Bake Batters in a Bag helps address these challenges head on. These refrigerated batters eliminate the need for measuring and mixing, reducing preparation time and simplifying the baking process. “Krusteaz batters were designed with superb quality, versatility, consistent overall performance, and labor efficiency, thereby making it an essential platform for any dessert program,” Chef Ponomarchuk says.

Krusteaz’s batters in a bag enable operators to serve fresh-baked, scratch-quality brownies, cakes, muffins, and honey cornbread—without the time and labor typically required for preparation from scratch or traditional mixes. “The refrigerated batter in a bag includes no preservatives and has an 8–10 month refrigerated shelf life. Once baked, the baked goods can store up to five days, tightly wrapped,” Chef Ponomarchuk says. “Additionally, the vacuum-sealed pouches prevent cross contamination and eliminate food-safety risks associated with scratch baking.”

Developed side by side with chefs and through extensive field testing, Krusteaz Professional’s Ready to Bake Batters in a Bag set high standards within the dessert industry. “The batters are specifically formulated to produce consistent, bakery quality results every time,” Chef Ponomarchuk says. “Replacing the variables that scratch baking introduces—differences in measurements, ingredients, mixing processes—creates a more consistent result, in addition to saving loads of time.”

Ready to Bake Batters also allow operators to save on labor. “Staff just need to pour and bake—making it simple for anyone to achieve the most consistent bakery quality results even with minimal training,” Chef Ponomarchuk says. “In Krusteaz Professional’s tests, Ready to Bake Batters reduced prep time by more than 50 percent compared to scratch prep.”

This time saved on prep frees up staff to focus on creating unique menu items that help set quick-service restaurants apart from the competition. “The batters are ideal for savory or sweet custom creations and hold inclusions and fillings well,” Chef Ponomarchuk says. “Swirl Ready to Bake Batters with liquid mix ins like raspberry puree, or stir in signature ingredients like toffee bits, roasted pecans, bacon, or jalapenos. You can even bake them into any format—cakes, loaves, bars, muffins, or skillets.”

Krusteaz Ready to Bake Batters help operators save on costs and space—two critical factors in today’s quick-service environments. Because the batters come premixed and include ingredients like oil and eggs, there’s no need to purchase, store, or crack fresh eggs, reducing waste and ingredient costs.

This all-in-one solution also minimizes the need for multiple pantry items and bulky storage, freeing up valuable cooler and dry storage space. By simplifying inventory and streamlining production, operators can cut overhead while still delivering consistent, high-quality baked goods. “Operator feedback has been exceptional based on product quality, performance, operational efficiency, and versatility,” Chef Ponomarchuk says. “Customer feedback has been equally exceptional.”

By Abby Winterburn