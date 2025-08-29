In a world where kitchens are busier and more stretched—with labor shortages, high turnover, and rising food costs—even the simplest ingredient can either help or hurt. Cheese, for all its rich flavor and universal appeal, can also slow down a line if it’s not easy to handle or portioned consistently.

“Fresh mozzarella is a perfect example,” says Jason Herbert, corporate chef, an ACS certified cheese professional. “It’s one of the fastest-growing ingredients on menus today—especially with the rise of gourmet pizzas and flatbreads—but it’s not always practical. A lot of operators end up buying one-pound logs and asking their staff to slice them by hand. That takes time. And if every slice isn’t the same? That’s money lost.”

Caputo Cheese faced that challenge head-on when a major quick-service restaurant chain with more than 2,100 units needed help. They wanted to launch a limited-time offer with fresh mozzarella—but their supplier couldn’t meet demand. Caputo Cheese stepped in, working hand-in-hand with the chain’s research and development team to develop custom mozzarella slices that delivered on taste, melt, nutrition, and portion control—while dramatically reducing labor and waste.

“We adjusted our precision molding process, ensuring operators could rely on a product that performed the same way in every location.”

The result? A wildly successful LTO—and a 50 percent increase in orders within the first year. Even after the promotion ended, the mozzarella slices remained on the menu. That’s the Caputo Cheese way: building relationships, solving problems, and creating cheese that earns its place on the plate.

This culture can be traced back to 1978, when Pasquale Caputo Cheese opened a small cheese shop. With a deep respect for Italian tradition and a fierce passion for quality, Pasquale believed that great cheese starts with love: love for flavor and love for process.

What began as a humble storefront has since grown into Caputo Cheese—a trusted name in kitchens across the country, known for products that combine time-honored techniques with modern efficiency. But even as the company has grown, the heart of the Caputo family story hasn’t changed. Every batch of cheese still carries with it the care and pride of generations.

Today, that legacy continues with a passionate Cheesemonger, Jason Herbert. “Our job is to meet chefs where they are,” Herbert says. “Whether it’s helping them reduce prep time, improve consistency, or cut down on waste—we’re here to support their craft with products that actually make a difference.”

Caputo Cheese’s lineup of shredded, shaved, and grated hard Italian cheeses helps restaurants simplify prep without sacrificing flavor. Whether it’s a proprietary smooth-melting Parmesan blend for Alfredo sauce or a custom mix of cheese with herbs and spices.

For signature dishes, Caputo Cheese’s team works closely with customers to make cheese work harder and flavor deliver—so chefs can focus on creativity, not kitchen constraints.

“Cheese should never slow down a menu,” Herbert says. “It should enhance it. When we do the grating, mixing, and portioning for you, your team can spend less time prepping and more time doing what they do best.”

And when Datassential reports 60 percent of operators saying adding cheese to items makes them sell better, support from a dynamic, creative, and consistent supplier, like Caputo Cheese, matters.

After more than 40 years, Caputo Cheese is still driven by the same values Pasquale built the business on: craftsmanship, family, and a deep respect for food and the people who make it. It’s a story of love—for cheese, for the kitchen, and for the community of chefs and operators who make it all possible.

Because at Caputo Cheese, cheese isn’t just an ingredient. It’s a legacy.

Click here to learn how Caputo Cheese partners with restaurants to boost profits and ensure quality.