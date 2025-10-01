Long queues drive customers away, but the true cost of wait times is often underestimated. Competitive speed of service is critical: 30 percent of customers leave after five minutes without ordering, according to HME, costing operators thousands in lost sales. The 2024 Intouch Insight Drive-Thru Study estimates every five-second delay can add up to $9,500 in annual losses per store. What operators miss in their drive-thru may be costing them more than they realize.

Understanding where revenue is lost is the first step to fixing bottlenecks. “When the entire customer experience depends solely on the drive-thru lane, there’s no room for error or delays,” says Jason Bertellotti, president of HME Hospitality & Specialty Communications. “Operators can’t rely on in-store service to catch up. That makes real-time visibility critical. Smarter tech helps manage higher volumes efficiently, maintain speed of service, and reduce bottlenecks that frustrate customers. With AI-powered solutions like Nitro Vision AI, operators can finally see the full story of what’s happening in their operation.” He notes this same need extends to mobile pickup and pull-forward spaces, where mix-ups or long waits can frustrate customers just as quickly as a backed-up lane.

Success and profits depend on how quickly and accurately brands get orders to customers. “With our ZOOM Nitro timer and computer vision working together, operators can see exactly where and why delays are happening, tracking vehicles throughout every stage of the lane,” Bertellotti says. “They’re able to measure the customer’s true wait time, from arrival to exit, instead of relying on limited detection points.”

Traditional loop systems deliver useful insights, but their data and coverage remain limited. Nitro Vision AI solves those challenges as an add-on solution to a restaurant’s existing ZOOM Nitro system. “Computer vision uses cameras and AI to visually track vehicles throughout the lane in real time,” Bertellotti says. “Unlike ground sensors, it identifies location, movement, and lane behavior across multiple points, without requiring major infrastructure changes.”

Whether it’s two cars or twenty, Nitro Vision AI tracks arrivals before customers reach the menu, while monitoring timing and orders in real time, allowing operators to act on the spot. It also tracks mobile pickup and pull-forward spaces, giving managers visibility to prioritize handoffs, reassign staff, and keep all service points moving. When seconds translate to revenue, operators can’t afford to operate blindly.

Every delay comes at a cost. Computer vision and AI are reshaping how operators monitor, manage, and optimize the guest experience. By turning raw activity into actionable insights, Nitro Vision AI helps brands safeguard revenue, protect customer loyalty, and maximize their ZOOM Nitro investment. “Nitro Vision AI is designed to work seamlessly as an add on to the existing ZOOM Nitro loop system, so operators can maximize the value of their current investment,” Bertellotti says.

As expectations evolve, the ability to see and act on every part of the operation will define the winners in speed and satisfaction. The future of profitability lies in smarter, accessible technology that helps operators act before slowdowns become costly setbacks.



For more information on HME’s Nitro Vision AI, visit hme.com/qsr.