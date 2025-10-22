When a storied Chicago institution like Lou Malnati’s teams up with an innovative powerhouse like Ladle, the results are anything but ordinary. With Lou Malnati’s now operating more than 80 locations across multiple states and shipping over two million frozen deep-dish pizzas annually, it’s clear the brand has evolved far beyond its hometown roots.

Meanwhile, the broader limited-service restaurant world is seeing momentum: Datassenial’s 2024 Top 500 report shows U.S. chain restaurants’ same-store sales rising roughly 7.5 percent industry-wide. By harnessing Ladle’s data-driven operations model, Lou Malnati’s has taken advantage of this momentum by combining savvy technology solutions with a passion for delivering authentic customer experiences and operational excellence that stay true to its deep-dish roots.

“Before implementing Ladle, we lacked consistent tools to make our managers’ lives easier,” says Jacob Pierce, director of operational services at Lou Malnati’s. “This led to each location operating uniquely, which led to varying levels of success, but made it really hard for team members and managers to transfer from one location to another.” This meant the guest experience was only as good as the manager on duty. Ladle gives Lou Malnati’s consistent execution and provides newer managers with the tools needed to run better shifts.

The Lou Malnati’s team began by sending all of their paper-based tools to Ladle, who then developed customized digital assessments and trained the brand’s superusers to maintain and continuously refine them. “From there, we conducted a pilot to identify any gaps in the new digital tools before rolling them out across the organization,” Pierce says. “The technology was so intuitive that our team members required minimal training—no lengthy onboarding or phased rollout necessary.”

In locations where guest feedback highlights opportunities for improvement, Lou Malnati’s leverages data from Ladle to provide targeted coaching for managers, helping them identify and address operational enhancements. The brand also conducts focus validation audits following any process changes to ensure new procedures are fully integrated and consistently executed across all restaurants.

Since the rollout, Lou Malnati’s has consistently achieved a 98 percent submission rate at the enterprise level each week. “We’ve also seen notable improvements in overall guest satisfaction—particularly at locations that weren’t previously in our top tier of execution,” Pierce says. “Our teams have also found it very easy to use, many choosing to download the app to their personal devices so they can always have the tools nearby and accessible to them.”

Looking ahead, Lou Malnati’s team is exploring how to extend Ladle’s capabilities across additional departments. Opportunities include using the AuditApp to support facility operations, leveraging DailyChex to enhance HR processes, and implementing brand-standard audits to align marketing initiatives.

By integrating Ladle into its operations, Lou Malnati’s has created a stronger foundation for long-term success. The platform has brought greater structure and consistency to daily processes, empowering team members with the tools they need to perform at their best. As the brand continues to expand Ladle’s reach, Pierce encourages other operators to embrace the opportunity for transformation. “You don’t have to do it all at once, and don’t be scared of the implementation process,” he says. “Do your homework, but I’m confident you’ll find Ladle is the best value for your money out there.”

To learn more about how Ladle is helping restaurants streamline operations and drive performance, visit its website.

By Abby Winterburn