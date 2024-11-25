Port of Subs, a beloved sandwich franchise celebrated for its fresh, made-to-order subs, is rapidly expanding across the United States. Established in 1972 and headquartered in Nevada, the brand has earned a strong reputation for its premium ingredients and exceptional, personalized service.

In recent years, Port of Subs has intensified its efforts to expand the brand’s presence, attracting franchisees with its trusted reputation and robust support system. This strategic growth taps into the increasing demand for customizable and convenient dining options, all while maintaining an unwavering commitment to quality. With a growing network of locations and bold regional development plans, Port of Subs is positioning itself as a frontrunner in the quick-service restaurant industry.

Now, Port of Subs has turned its focus to growing the brand’s footprint, using the Regional Developer model. This growth aligns with the rising demand for customizable, convenient dining options, while the company remains steadfast in its commitment to quality. With an expanding footprint and ambitious regional development plans, Port of Subs is positioning itself as a leader in the quick-service restaurant sector.

For Jay Taylor and his brother Michael, Port of Subs is more than just a business—it’s part of their family history. Growing up in Reno, Nevada, where the brand originated, Jay developed a love for its signature sandwiches. Years later, while living in Utah, he took his daughter to a different sandwich shop, only to find it didn’t measure up. Her suggestion—“Dad, you should open a Port of Subs so we can eat there every day,”—set him on a path to reconnect with the brand.

The timing was perfect, as Area 15 Ventures had recently acquired Port of Subs and introduced an ambitious growth strategy. Taylor explains. “When Area 15 outlined its vision for growth, it felt like the realization of what we had always envisioned for Port of Subs. It gave us the framework to make our dream a reality.”

Central to the expansion is Port of Subs’ innovative Twenty Club, which targets the first 20 regional developers. Currently, with 11 developers on board, each oversees a designated territory with commitments to open a set number of units. This regional model provides franchisees with localized support and resources, fostering a collaborative network that enhances their chances of success.

With this structure in place, the brand is set for rapid growth. “I expect Port of Subs to double in size within the next few years,” Taylor says. “We’re at 125 locations today and already have commitments for over 300 new units. With this momentum, reaching 500 stores within five years is not just a goal—it’s entirely achievable.”

What sets Port of Subs apart is its unparalleled freshness. “We don’t just claim to be fresh; we’re weeks fresher than the competition,” Taylor says, highlighting the brand’s practice of slicing meats and cheeses in front of customers and baking bread daily. “It’s a hallmark of Port of Subs: delivering truly fresh, high-quality food.”

On the business front, Port of Subs provides exceptional corporate support in food quality control, cost management, marketing, and operations. “They provide extensive training and guidance, setting stores up for success and helping all franchise locations continue to grow,” Taylor says. “What’s great is that there are talented people in the corporation who truly understand the quick-service restaurant industry and know how to streamline processes to keep the business profitable. Their expertise and support have been essential to our success.”

Port of Subs is transforming from a regional favorite to a nationwide brand, with aspirations to eventually go global. “We’ve traditionally focused on the western U.S., but now we’re scaling nationwide — and perhaps beyond,” Taylor says. “With our commitment to consistently great food and a solid growth strategy, the sky’s the limit. Port of Subs is on its way to becoming a household name!”



To learn more about Port of Subs, visit website.