Eighty percent of restaurant operators are concerned about rising utility costs and say their bills are more expensive now compared to 2019, according to a recent study by the National Restaurant Association. For operators, managing energy expenditure is both a time and financial burden, especially as food and labor costs rise.

While there are many energy savings measures available to restaurant owners, the upfront investment for updating equipment is a barrier to the long-term cost savings available for more innovative solutions. Budderfly offers energy savings with no upfront costs for businesses, all while managing the installation, monitoring, and management of updated equipment and software.

“When it came time to upgrade HVAC units, I was forced to choose between paying for expensive repairs on old units to make a budget or facing large investments with limited funding,” says David Singelyn, a 29-unit McDonald’s franchisee. “Budderfly solved this problem for me. The Budderfly program allowed me to replace the vast majority of my units with no upfront cost. Providing my employees and customers with a comfortable work environment is extremely important, and Budderfly allowed us to increase the reliability of the equipment.“

Partnering with the right company is key to success for today’s operators who must rely on advanced software and equipment solutions to stay competitive and keep profit margins higher. “Budderfly is always looking for ways to partner with their clients to find new solutions to enhance their energy management solutions,” Singelyn says. “It has proven to be a great partnership as my team is driven by innovation and loves being part of a collaborative process to come up with new ideas.”

Singelyn admits to being initially skeptical of Budderfly’s claims of no upfront costs, ensuring that businesses can reduce carbon emissions while saving money, but when that all proved to be truthful, he was delighted. “Our organization has reduced our utility line item since starting with Budderfly,” Singelyn says. “We have also saved additional dollars on our maintenance and repair line item since we no longer have the expensive service calls for older, end-of-life HVAC units.”

Budderfly also addresses the calls for sustainability from consumers, which is increasingly important. A report from Business Wire reports that 85 percent of consumers have become “greener” with their buying habits, pointing towards consumers being more happy to buy from environmentally-conscious companies.

“Customer satisfaction has definitely improved, and we plan on communicating more results on the sustainability efforts once we have a bit more data and scale,” Singelyn says. “It is exciting to know that we are going to make such a positive impact on our communities by drastically improving our sustainability efforts.”

In an industry where rising utility costs and sustainability concerns are top of mind, innovative solutions like Budderfly offer a path forward without the financial burden of upfront costs. By upgrading to energy-efficient equipment and technology, operators can not only reduce energy costs but also meet growing consumer demands for greener practices. For businesses like Singelyn’s, the partnership with Budderfly has proven to be both financially rewarding and a key component in their commitment to sustainability, positioning them for long-term success in an increasingly competitive landscape.

By Ya’el McLoud