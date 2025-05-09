False security alarms, employees failing to set alarms properly, break-ins, and identifying security risks before they become incidents are key challenges for restaurants in 2025. Diversified Restaurant Group (DRG) owns and operates around 300 Taco Bells across four states and 28 Arby’s across three. Managing this scale requires careful planning and real-time insight into every store to support more than 8,000 employees effectively.

Modern AI-powered security systems are helping restaurants solve a long-standing problem: too many false alarms that waste time and money. AI alarm systems are now helping businesses quickly spot and confirm unusual activities or potential theft. These smart tools work alongside human expertise to better detect real threats and reduce false alarms. Envysion’s Smart Site Protection™ stands out among AI-powered alarm systems for its ability to drastically reduce false alarms (and the associated fees). As the industry evolves, this blend of AI and human oversight is setting new standards for how operators protect their restaurants, customers, and employees.

“Before moving to Envysion’s Smart Site Protection™, we were using another security alarm system,” recalls Ramon Montoya, loss prevention manager for DRG. “The previous security system had some limitations in terms of user-friendliness and the level of detail provided in alerts. We had issues understanding motion alerts, which were often vague, without specifics on the location. It led to confusion and delays in responding to potential threats.”

Delays in response time can be dangerous for employees and costly for operators, which is why having a robust and user-friendly security system that integrates with on-site security cameras is key. “We had a recent break-in attempt at a California location where suspects tried to break into a safe,” Montoya says. “With video verification from Smart Site Protection™, we immediately notified the police as the suspects were drilling through the safe. The officers arrived quickly, and the burglars were deterred before they could steal anything.” Montoya says.

When DRG transitioned to Envysion their primary security concerns were addressed immediately. “We noticed a significant improvement,” Montoya says. “When Smart Site Protection™ detects irregular human movement after-hours, we now receive detailed notifications with video clips directly to our phones, providing more clarity than before. From there, we can quickly decide if it’s a real threat that needs police attention, or if it’s a false alarm we can dismiss.” Now DRG reports having fewer than 10 false alarms across 360 locations.

The cost associated with false alarms and underperforming security systems poses a financial and time strain for many operators. “In areas like Northern California, where local authorities impose fines for excessive false alarms, the fees can quickly add up,” Montoya says. This financial component not only puts a strain on larger franchise groups like DRG but is a barrier to entry for smaller restaurants that are working on small profit margins. “We saw escalating costs from $50–500 per alarm. With Envysion, the false alarm rate dropped significantly, saving us both time and money and providing greater transparency.”

Envysion’s Smart Site Protection™ uses AI technology to give operators an unprecedented level of transparency and insight into their security without the costly false alarms and service fees. “With Smart Site Protection™, I can access all alarm data, including police notifications and security camera footage, and see exactly what triggered an alert,” Montoya says. “The security system is incredibly transparent, and the detailed logs and video footage allow us to quickly assess whether an issue is legitimate.”

With rising security concerns and the financial burden of false alarms, having a reliable and intelligent security system is no longer optional for restaurant operators—it’s essential. Diversified Restaurant Group’s experience with Envysion’s Smart Site Protection™ highlights the tangible benefits of a system that provides real-time insights, reduces false alarms, and ensures quick responses to threats. By enhancing visibility and control, Smart Site Protection™ saves time and money and creates a safer environment for employees and customers. For operators looking to minimize risk and maximize security, investing in a smarter, more responsive AI-powered alarm system is the way forward.

“The AI technology behind Smart Site Protection™ quickly won me over,” Montoya says. “The quality of the video footage, the ease of access to real-time alerts, and the improved response times have made it clear that moving to Envysion was the right choice. It’s been a game-changer for us, both in terms of security and operational oversight.”

Learn more about how you can cut false alarms and boost your restaurant’s protection with Envysion’s Smart Site Protection™.