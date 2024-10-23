Main Squeeze Juice Co., a trailblazer in the nutritious lifestyle movement is a rapidly growing, plant-based franchise focused on providing healthy, convenient, and affordable options to communities through franchised stores across the United States. Founded with a vision to make healthy living easier, by delivering raw cold-pressed juices, craveable, and good-for-you smoothies, and authentic Brazilian açaí bowls, Main Squeeze has expanded to 31 locations. The company’s commitment to quality and consistency is evident in every aspect of its operations and its uniquely craveable menu has positioned the brand as more than just a quick casual-dining restaurant.

The company is passionate about making healthy living convenient, affordable, and accessible. “When People try our raw cold-pressed fresh juice, they’re blown away. The feedback is always, “This is unbelievable! The same goes for our hand-crafted smoothies and bowls,” says Zachary Cheaney, vice president of operations and franchisee at Main Squeeze. But in today’s economy, where discretionary spending is heavily measured, discerning customers are demanding both great products and memorable experiences,” Cheaney says.

As a franchisor, Main Squeeze Juice Co. Prioritizes the chain’s commitment to exceptional product quality and customer satisfaction, leaving no room for operational inconsistencies from store to store. COO, Jessie Williams says “As a national chain, we wanted to level-up our operational systems by leveraging technology for operational audit checklists, versus paper and pen. The customer experience is a key pillar of Main Squeeze’s success, and we simply wanted to ensure that top accountability measures were in place to protect every guest interaction across the chain.”

This drive for consistency led Main Squeeze to partner with MeazureUp, a digital audit platform designed to streamline operations and uphold high-quality standards across multiple locations. Cheaney was impressed by the platform’s functionality and MeazureUp’s commitment to supporting the franchise’s unique needs, adding, “MeazureUp worked with us to deliver an operational audit and daily checklists we needed to support brand-wide accountability, and they worked to stay within our budget,” Cheaney says.

Thanks to our relationship with the MeazureUp team, our franchise owners have been able to reap the benefits of a seamless implementation. The benefits include instant audit submissions that can be reviewed remotely by franchise owners and operations leaders, adding an extra level of accountability. “We have multi-unit owners managing up to eight locations across different states, so they can’t be everywhere at once,” Cheaney says. “Now, they can look at pictures each morning and ensure all QSC, (quality, service, and cleanliness) measures are in place, ready to serve our customers with excellence.”

When asked about the most valuable feature for Main Squeeze, Cheaney and Williams agree it is the photo submission tool. Rather than relying on checklists that could be quickly filled out without attention to detail, operators can now visually confirm tasks are completed properly. “In the past, there were instances when a cooler would be half-filled. Owners and operations leaders can now catch that before it impacts the customer experience,” Cheaney says.

MeazureUp also allows operators to focus on other critical areas, as it syncs up accurate data from digital temperature logs and audits allowing the store leaders to ensure that product integrity measures are met. “The temperature log feature brings immediate awareness to a franchise owner who can quickly tend to equipment needs, leading to a repair call before a total breakdown. This protects the customer experience and saves the owner money in the long run,” Cheaney says.

In summary, COO, Jessie Williams shares, “We value the MeazureUp tools as they support our ongoing commitment to elevate operational standards across all Main Squeeze locations.”

Main Squeeze Juice Co. is well-positioned to continue growing while delivering high-quality experiences that keep its customers coming back as they have leveled up operations excellence across all locations,

Discover how to streamline operations and boost consistency at MeazureUp.

By Olivia Schuster