Coffee and beverage-focused franchises have quickly proven to be a lucrative quick-service model that can work with small footprints and drive interest and community with consumers. The specialty coffee shop market is projected to grow by $50.8 billion from 2025–2029, according to a report by PRNewswire. The newest franchise to enter the scene is Lola Beans whose coffee and beverages are as vibrant as its leadership and culture.

For Lola Beans this isn’t just about coffee—it’s an experience that blends bold flavors, high-energy drinks, and an engaging atmosphere. Unlike traditional coffee franchises, Lola Beans’ dual drive-thru hopes to take customization and creativity to the next level, offering a menu that keeps customers coming back multiple times a day.

But it’s not just about variety—speed matters too. “If you’re the 14th car in line, we want you through in 7 minutes. This ensures that our performance is both efficient and personalized,” says Donny Bradley founder of Lola Beans. Baristas even meet each customer at their car, and the “good energy” atmosphere is set with upbeat music at the drive-thru as customers order, giving the franchise a leg up on personalized service.

From the drive-thru to the final sip, guests experience more than just espresso. Lola Beans serves up coffee, infused sodas, refreshing teas, and energizing drinks crafted with LOTUS – Plant Power. Unlike other energy drinks, this plant-based beverage provides a cleaner boost without the crash, all from naturally sourced caffeine from coffee fruit, green tea, and guayusa. This clean caffeine option is driving profitability and consumer interest. From 2019–2023, clean caffeine energy drink launches in the US have increased by 21 percent, according to Innova Marketing Insights.

The Tennessee-born brand stands out with a people-first culture built on energy, passion, and community. Bradley was initially interested in the concept of drive-thru coffee when he was visiting and living in Alaska with his family. “While working in Alaska, a small drive‑thru coffee shack made a genuine connection with my family and inspired me to pursue this venture,” Bradley says.

These aspirations are now reflected in the success of the first two corporate locations in Cleveland, TN—the second corporate store—and Chattanooga, TN, the flagship location. Respectively, the stores are 510 and 280 square feet, allowing for minimal real estate and maximizing ROI. The popularity of Lola Beans in Cleveland and Chattanooga has taken off, which can be seen through the gross revenue of both locations, with the Cleveland location reaching $1.3 million with the expectation to surpass that in 2025.

Growth isn’t just about expansion—it’s about the right partnerships. The team takes a strategic approach to franchising, seeking passionate, engaged owner-operators who align with its culture of excellence and innovation. While quick-service experience is beneficial, the priority is strong leadership and the ability to build a high-energy team committed to top-tier service. The ideal franchise model is a 510-square-foot dual drive-thru, designed for efficiency, speed, and quality, requiring just 0.30 acres of land.

Franchisees receive hands-on training to ensure consistency, including two weeks of in-store instruction and on-site support during launch. “Franchisees undergo roughly two weeks of in‑store training and about 120 hours of classroom training to master our operations,” Bradley says. Lola Beans’ future franchisees can also expect to have access to a comprehensive grand opening plan that covers everything from 6 months before opening to 6 months after opening.

“After a grand opening, our team remains on the ground for two weeks and continues with weekly coaching calls,” Bradley says. “This hands-on support ensures that franchisees successfully adopt and maintain our brand’s culture.”

This isn’t just another drive-thru—it’s a movement redefining the beverage experience. With a unique category, a dedicated team, and a fast, efficient model, the brand is primed for explosive growth. For investors, this is a rare chance to join the next big thing in beverages.

Discover how good energy is creating profits and buzz with Lola Beans here.