As operators navigate labor shortages, the push for menu creativity, and the need to reduce food waste and improve kitchen efficiency, ingredients with built-in versatility are pulling the most weight. And few deliver like eggs. According to Datassential, 49 percent of consumers say they order breakfast foods outside of breakfast hours to satisfy a craving for something specific—like eggs. Operators are tapping into that demand, loading eggs onto salads, sandwiches, and small plates to stretch across dayparts and drive sales growth. With new product formats and culinary R&D support from the American Egg Board (AEB), eggs continue to stay relevant and set the standard in any kitchen.

“The number one thing that makes eggs irreplaceable in today’s foodservice industry is versatility,” says Nelson Serrano-Bahri, director of innovation at American Egg Board. “There are so few ingredients in a cook’s toolbox that can do what eggs can—whether it’s creating a thick, rich emulsion or a delicate foam, it’s all coming from the same ingredient.”

That versatility is both a culinary bonus and an operational advantage. Eggs are used in nearly every cuisine, appear in all dayparts, and offer 20-plus functions in food preparation, from binding and emulsifying to leavening and enriching. “People know eggs. They trust them. More than 90 percent of Americans buy eggs,” Serrano-Bahri says. “And that consumer familiarity translates to menu confidence.”

To help operators keep pace with demand while streamlining execution, the AEB has supported development of egg formats that reduce prep time, increase consistency, and extend shelf life. Serrano-Bahri points to precision-cooked options, sous-vide egg bites, liquid egg blends with seasonings, and pre-cooked formats, like hard-boiled or scrambled eggs, as standout innovations.

“We’re not talking about the frozen scrambled eggs of the past,” Serrano-Bahri says. “With advances in pasteurization and freezing, the quality is significantly better. They hold up well, perform consistently, and are safer to store and handle in high-volume environments.”

These ready-to-use formats also reduce the need for skilled labor. “One of the biggest challenges operators face is turnover, which requires hiring and training new staff,” Serrano-Bahri says. “When you use pre-portioned egg products, you don’t need to worry about new employees undercooking dishes or wasting ingredients. It’s set up for success from the start.”

Advancements in alternative formats like liquid egg products that cater to specific functions, such as foaming or gelling, allow chefs to develop new textures and applications without extensive ingredient knowledge or technique training. “We’re making eggs work smarter in the kitchen,” Serrano-Bahri says.

While eggs are a breakfast mainstay, consumer cravings and global culinary influences are helping them move far beyond the morning rush. “We’ve done a lot of work to demystify the idea that eggs are just for breakfast or brunch,” Serrano-Bahri says. “Around the world, people eat eggs for lunch and dinner without hesitation. And we’re seeing that shift in the U.S. now.”

For example, eggs are showing up in ramen bowls, carbonara pastas, Korean bibimbap, and Mediterranean shakshuka—all egg-forward dishes with mass appeal. “We’ve even seen a creative revival of the deviled egg, where chefs are playing with flavor profiles that reflect different global cuisines,” Serrano-Bahri says.

The American Egg Board’s innovation pipeline is closely aligned with these shifting consumer behaviors. The demand for high-protein foods, clean-label items, globally inspired flavors, and wellness-oriented beverages are key drivers. “We’re developing applications that address each of those pillars,” Serrano-Bahri says.

Egg-based beverages are a growing category, from smoothies to functional drinks and indulgent dessert cocktails. “We’re seeing egg yolks used to create velvety textures without artificial thickeners, and egg whites for protein-packed refreshers,” he says. “It’s not just novelty—it’s smart use of nutrition and function.”

Serrano-Bahri notes the growing use of eggs in bar programs and beverages as well. “We’re seeing a return to cocktails like pisco sours, whiskey sours, and Ramos gin fizzes because operators are recognizing the unique texture eggs provide,” Serrano-Bahri says. “Egg whites create that silky foam, and egg yolks bring richness and body—there’s nothing else quite like it.”

The American Egg Board doesn’t just promote eggs and egg products, it also provides direct support to operators to make those menu concepts a reality. “We bridge culinary vision with operational reality,” Serrano-Bahri says. “We’re not just testing for flavor. We’re testing for scalability, labor needs, holding performance—everything that determines if a dish actually works in the real world.”

That includes connecting operators with manufacturers, helping translate recipes into production-ready formulations, and guiding brands through reformulation for consistency. In one recent example, the AEB helped a multi-unit operator scale a proprietary egg-based sauce. “They had the concept, but they didn’t have the supply chain figured out,” Serrano-Bahri says. “We connected them with the right co-manufacturer and helped them take it to scale across locations.”

The organization is also working on proprietary technology to make specific formats more accessible. “One of the top pain points we hear is the inability to consistently serve fried eggs,” Serrano-Bahri says. “We’re developing a device that can produce a perfect fried egg using a microwave or speed-cook oven—no culinary skill required. That’s how we solve real problems.”

Amid ongoing operational challenges, operators often look to cut ingredients or change formats to improve efficiency and reduce waste. Serrano-Bahri argues that eggs, particularly in value-added formats, help avoid that need altogether. “Egg products help control labor, reduce spoilage, and offer longer shelf life compared to shell eggs,” he says. “You also eliminate variability—every portion is consistent.”

He adds that unlike some substitutes, eggs don’t require workaround techniques. “With alternatives, staff often have to relearn how to cook something or add extra ingredients to make it work. That adds cost and complexity,” Serrano-Bahri says. “With eggs, you know exactly what you’re working with.”

In the end, Serrano-Bahri wants operators to see the American Egg Board as more than a promotional partner. “We want to be part of the conversation from day one,” he says. “If you’re working with eggs—or even just considering them—we can help make that process smoother, smarter, and more successful.”

Whether it’s concepting new items, solving for labor gaps, or navigating operational hurdles, AEB works as an extension of the operator’s team. “Our job is to help you innovate without adding risk,” Serrano-Bahri says. “And we’ll meet you wherever you are—whether you need a co-packer, a test kitchen, or just the data to make a case.”

For more on innovative egg products and operator resources, visit incredibleegg.org/fso.

By Drew Filipski