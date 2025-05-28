Within the restaurant industry, measuring operational metrics is crucial for enhancing profitability, scalability, and sustainability. Leveraging data analytics enables restaurants to identify inefficiencies, optimize processes, and make informed decisions that drive success.

For instance, tracking inventory turnover and food waste can reveal areas where cost savings are possible without compromising quality. Studies conducted by Datassential have shown that quick-service restaurant chains can waste between 2–5 percent of their total food purchases, impacting profit margins and sustainability efforts.

Data analytics can also enhance labor efficiency, ensuring that restaurants operate smoothly during busy hours and avoid unnecessary labor costs during slower periods. By embracing data-driven strategies, restaurants can not only improve their bottom line but also create a more scalable and sustainable business model.

California Fish Grill’s remarkable expansion—from 11 locations in 2015 to over 59 today—can be largely attributed to its strategic adoption of Restaurant365’s integrated management platform. Recognizing the limitations of their previous accounting system, which lacked robust operational tools and real-time data access, the company transitioned to Restaurant365.

“Early on, someone questioned a spike in our food costs, and I had no quick answer—just stacks of invoices and a manual spreadsheet,” says Paul Potvin, Chief Financial Officer of California Fish Grill. “I eventually found that rising seafood prices, not operational issues, were to blame. That moment showed how urgently we needed better systems. Even with just eight restaurants at the time, we knew we had to invest in infrastructure. Restaurant365 helped us build that infrastructure, giving us real-time data, streamlined accounting, and better control over inventory and costs.”

One of California Fish Grill’s earliest initiatives was to create a theoretical labor model. This helped the operations team understand how long each task should take and when it should staff up or down to match sales patterns. “This wasn’t just about cutting costs—it was about improving guest experience by ensuring the right staffing at the right times,” Potvin says. “That drives top-line sales too.”

The results from these labor models helped with scheduling and reduced employee burnout. “It helped us determine exactly how many employees we needed at any given time, which in turn allowed us to schedule more accurately to hit our staffing par levels,” Potvin says. “Once we had visibility into labor needs, we could plan better. For example, we added shift leaders which enabled our managers to work five days a week rather than six, and also helped employees better manage their time.”

California Fish Grill used time and motion studies to spot labor-heavy tasks—like manually cutting Brussels sprouts, which took up to two hours a day. Switching to pre halved sprouts saved time, improved employee satisfaction, and reduced knife-related injury risks.

Kiosks were introduced gradually over time, and guests adapted quickly. “Many now approach them confidently and know exactly what to do,” Potvin says. Beyond streamlining the ordering process, kiosks capture valuable customer data, such as phone numbers for order updates, which offers insights into guest behavior and visit frequency.

This data helps inform smarter decisions around LTOs and menu development. Kiosks also bring greater consistency to the guest experience by simplifying menu presentation. Instead of navigating large, potentially overwhelming menu boards, guests interact with organized visuals that make ordering clearer and more intuitive.

Ultimately, implementing tools from Restaurant365 helped establish a consistent culture of learning & accountability across all locations. “Key metrics were reviewed weekly, while monthly one-on-one P&L reviews with general managers kept everyone aligned and responsible for their performance,” Potvin says. By comparing theoretical costs with actual waste, managers were empowered to understand and explain variances and more importantly correct the problem so it does not persist, reinforcing a data-driven mindset throughout the organization.

“These practices ensure that even as our brand scaled, our core values remained intact, and we continued to grow while preserving our family-like culture,” Potvin says. “We focused on accessibility and transparency, supported by the real-time insights that Restaurant365 made possible.”

By Abby Winterburn