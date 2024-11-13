Restaurant operators often battle outdated systems that make it challenging to manage data across multiple locations. Payroll, insurance, and reporting processes are often error-prone and inefficient, causing operational headaches that can affect profitability.

Shawn R. Brunelle, a former Domino’s franchisee and the founder of Wizardline Technologies, Inc., faced these data management issues firsthand. Brunelle began developing data solutions independently, which eventually became the backbone of an innovative platform that brings vastly improved reporting and automation across several business functions.

“Consolidating data was a huge issue,” says John Moses, partner and director of operations at Wizardline. “The systems Domino’s used were proprietary and not interconnected in any meaningful way. Operators had to log in to each location separately. It was isolating for every piece of data—from employee records to scheduling—and hard to keep up with.”

Wizardline’s primary solution is “above-store” data reporting, which provides a centralized view for franchisees. Wizardline’s cloud-based solutions allow franchisees to access reports, payroll data, and scheduling insights for all their locations through a single web login. “Instead of logging in to each computer, a franchisee can pull data from multiple stores with just one click,” Moses says. “We’re streamlining what used to take hours into something franchisees can now manage in minutes.”

This setup simplifies tasks like payroll and store reporting. For example, Wizardline processes payroll data for over 120,000 employees, identifying errors and communicating with office staff for a seamless correction process. “Most franchisees using Wizardline no longer need to worry about data movement to CPAs or accounting firms; we handle it all,” Moses says.

Beyond internal reporting, Wizardline also integrates with third-party partners like HourWork, offering tools that improve operational efficiency and employee engagement. HourWork’s automated communication system follows up with workers throughout their employment journey, using text messages to check in with new hires, celebrate work anniversaries, and gather important feedback. It builds a sense of connection and keeps employees engaged.

The partnership with HourWork has proven especially valuable for employee retention, which is a critical issue for restaurants. By analyzing feedback across stores, HourWork identifies trends in employee satisfaction, enabling franchisees to address issues at specific locations. It can even detect when employees are at risk of leaving, enabling operators to proactively reduce turnover. “Retention is tough, especially for drivers and insiders,” Moses says. “HourWork’s AI will add more value by helping franchisees analyze feedback. If one store has more negative responses than others, it may indicate a management issue. The franchisee can step in to correct it before it becomes a larger problem.”

Sprockets, which acquired HourWork, provides tools for the prehire side of the equation. Their AI-powered platform amplifies applicant flow and instantly determines whether or not an applicant will be a good fit for a business and stay long term. Sprockets also goes a step further with an AI recruiter, JoJo, that automates tasks and brings the ideal applicants from “Hello” to “Hired” with conversational text messages.

Looking forward, Wizardline aims to expand its services into new markets. “We have big growth plans for 2025,” Moses says. “We’re looking at new partnerships and countries, hoping to bring the same level of efficiency and retention support Domino’s franchisees rely on to quick-service restaurants worldwide.”

For restaurant operators, Wizardline is a key partner in simplifying operational tasks, boosting employee engagement, and ultimately allowing managers to focus on what they do best—delivering quality service and experience.

