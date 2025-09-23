In an era where quick-service operators face relentless pressure to uphold food safety and soaring consumer expectations, maintaining compliance is critical. According to industry research published by Restroworks, the U.S. quick-service restaurant market is projected to reach $447 billion by the end of 2025, representing more than half of the broader restaurant industry’s total value. Yet, with high turnover, complex state-by-state regulations, and the fast-paced world of drive-thru and delivery, achieving consistent operational integrity remains a challenge.

Enter Ladle—a next generation, digital compliance platform that replaces paper checklists and manual tracking with automated, real-time HACCP monitoring, streamlined workflows, and smarter food safety controls. For long-time Ladle clients like Five Guys, the platform is more than a tool; it’s the backbone for reliable, scalable compliance that empowers Five Guys to maintain the highest standards across all its locations.

Behind the scenes, HACCP compliance adds another layer of complexity to quick-service restaurant operations. From temperature checks to detailed logs, the process demands accuracy at every step—and in a fast-paced kitchen, even a small lapse can compromise food safety. Without reliable tools in place, the margin for human error grows quickly.

Trey Williamson, director of food safety at Five Guys, has been with the brand for nearly two decades and has witnessed firsthand the evolution of the compliance tools the franchise has adopted over the years. “Ladle helps us identify any potential issues in our stores, while giving both our in-store teams and field teams greater oversight of daily food safety operations,” Williamson says.

When a Five Guys’ location undergoes a food safety audit, the food safety team steps in to ensure every detail is scored correctly. “Ladle is a huge tool for identifying problem areas,” Williamson says. “We use it to confirm that time and temperature logs are accurate and that no other food safety concerns exist when it comes to unit temperatures. That checklist is really helping protect both the customer and the brand.”

But compliance at Five Guys isn’t just about audits and checklists—it’s also about empowering employees with the right training and tools to succeed. That’s where Cesar Ordonez, director of training for Five Guys, sees Ladle making a major impact.

“Back in the day, in 2004 and 2005, we relied on clipboards with paper and pen to track everything, which was a nightmare,” Ordonez says. “Now, with tablets and the Ladle platform, we can look back in time—whether it’s last week, last month, or even years ago—to see temperature records. It’s a huge advantage we didn’t have before.” Just as importantly, he notes, the system is easy to teach and consistently leads to more accurate results compared to past methods.

For Five Guys, Ladle has become more than a digital log; it’s become the foundation for growth.. By streamlining audits, strengthening food safety, and simplifying training, the platform has enabled the brand to scale without sacrificing the standards that define its reputation.

As the quick-service restaurant industry continues to face mounting compliance pressures, Five Guys’ experience shows how the right technology partner can make compliance not just manageable, but a driver of long-term success.

By Abby Winterburn