For franchise brands, the sweet spot of success lies in a blend of nationally recognized trust and deeply rooted local connections. At The Human Bean, community involvement isn’t just a nice-to-have—it’s the heartbeat of our brand.

“Our national campaigns, like the recent Root Beer drinks launch, don’t just come with a flyer and a script,” says Janie Page, chief marketing officer of The Human Bean. “We equip our franchise partners with tools and ideas to make it their own—infusing each effort with local personality.”

From custom social media content spotlighting hometown baristas to dress-up days and themed events, franchise partners are encouraged to bring brand promotions to life in creative, community-centered ways. Each location becomes a unique reflection of its guests and neighborhood culture.

To support these efforts, franchisees receive a full suite of customizable materials—from bookmarks redeemable for kids’ drinks and teacher appreciation coupons to printed handouts and ready-made talking points for baristas. These resources are designed not just to advertise, but to inspire real conversations and local connections.

Community events and sponsorships remain a cornerstone of local engagement. Franchisees are encouraged to identify causes and activities that resonate most within their area and lean into authentic partnerships. One standout example: Glenn Jones, a franchise partner in Pasadena, Maryland, regularly teams up with a local animal shelter to host pet adoption days. Not only does he donate $1 per drink sold during these events, but many of the pets find loving homes, demonstrating meaningful impact that extends far beyond the drive-thru.

“Success in local marketing isn’t just about traffic—it’s about trust,” Page says. “It’s in the faces that come back day after day because they feel seen and appreciated. We like to think of these personal touches as our way of putting a bean on top.”

Measuring success goes beyond sales. Franchise partners are encouraged to track the redemption of localized offers using tools like the Toast POS system and to monitor social engagement to see what resonates most. Often, it’s the simplest gestures that spark the most loyalty.

Social platforms—especially when used with a hyperlocal lens—can be a powerful amplifier. Photos of baristas with their favorite drinks, “Mocha Monday” drop-offs at neighborhood schools, or behind-the-scenes peeks tend to generate a strong community response. And small, high-touch giveaways like sticker packs, gift cards, or a month of free coffee often outperform more elaborate promotions.

At The Human Bean, national consistency is paired with local heart. When franchisees are empowered to connect meaningfully with their communities, the result is not just brand growth—but a shared sense of belonging.

