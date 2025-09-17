In the quick-service restaurant space, cooking oil is both an operational necessity and a growing challenge. Rising costs, labor shortages, and supply chain pressures make it harder for operators to manage this essential resource effectively. In fact, according to Datassential’s OpenTable report, 77 percent of operators have switched products due to these pressures, with many options for value and mid-tier formats that can help save money, time, and labor—oil among the most critical of those inputs.

For franchisees at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, oil management isn’t just about cost control; it’s about maintaining food quality, ensuring employee safety, and optimizing back-of-house efficiency. That’s where Restaurant Technologies (RTI) comes in. With its automated oil management system, RTI helps Freddy’s franchisees cut waste, ease labor demands, and deliver consistently great fried food—turning a costly challenge into a strategic advantage.

That commitment to smarter operations is one reason Freddy’s was named QSR’s 2024 Most Transformational Brand, recognized for its constant innovation and adoption of technologies that improve both the guest and employee experience. Such efficiency has been especially valuable as Freddy’s has grown from its first restaurant in Wichita, Kansas, to more than 500 U.S. locations in just two decades. One longtime franchisee, Paul Bruggeman, has contributed to this expansion with multiple restaurants across Minnesota, where RTI’s system has become an integral part of his operations.

Before implementing RTI, Bruggeman—like many other quick-service restaurant operators—relied on the traditional routine of draining scalding hot oil into bulky containers and hauling them outside for disposal. “There’s always a risk of getting burned when cleaning out fryers because you really need to get down into them to get all the old oil out,” Bruggeman says. “It’s a tedious process, and the bigger hurry you’re in, the more susceptible you are to having an accident.”

Bruggeman faced several hurdles with traditional oil management across his Freddy’s locations. At one strip mall site, employees had to haul used oil past neighboring businesses and even across the drive-thru lane to reach the grease pit, creating both safety and logistical headaches.

Beyond the physical risks, manual oil changes also led to quality-control issues. When staff were too busy to swap out oil on time, it would get overused and compromise food consistency. To make matters worse, deliveries from Iowa often arrived frozen in the winter, forcing employees to devise makeshift ways to thaw the oil before it could even be used.

Once Brggeman found out about Restaurant Technologies’ automated oil management system, he was instantly sold. “After talking to some other franchisees, switching to automated oil management was a no brainer for us,” Bruggeman says. “The costs were right, but the bigger draw for me was the technology’s functionality. It makes oil-changeouts easier, faster, and cleaner. It helps reduce our risk by eliminating manual oil handling. And bulk oil delivery provided as part of the solution puts an end to us having to warm up oil that had frozen or turned to an icy sludge.”

Restaurant Technologies managed every aspect of the installation, even engineering a customized setup to accommodate the smaller strip-mall location. Today, Bruggeman’s restaurants use an enclosed system that stores, filters, monitors, supplies, and removes fryer oil at the push of a button, while the company’s cloud-based Total Oil Management portal gives him real-time visibility into oil usage and changeout activity across all his locations. The company also recycles 100 percent of the used cooking oil it collects and converts it to renewable diesel or biodiesel through renewable energy partners. Last year, the company converted over 363 million pounds of used cooking oil alone.

“Once you understand what automated oil management changes for your kitchen, your people, and your bottom line, it becomes hard to find a reason not to use it,” Bruggeman says. “It makes you more efficient. It makes work easier, safer, and cleaner for employees. It lowers your costs. And it just makes life easier. With this technology, everyone wins.”

By Abby Winterburn