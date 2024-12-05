In a crowded market where diners have endless options, cultivating lasting loyalty is essential. Marigold, a leader in relationship marketing, is at the forefront of helping restaurants achieve this through powerful data-driven strategies. Its Restaurant Brand Rankings Report, based on surveys from over 21,000 consumers across the U.S., U.K., and France, reveals the key tactics that successful quick-service and fast-casual restaurants use to cultivate deep customer loyalty. Marigold identifies four pillars—personalization, omnichannel experiences, loyalty, and trust—that define effective relationship marketing, providing actionable insights for operators looking to foster stronger, long-term customer connections.

One of Marigold’s central insights is that consumers crave experiences that feel tailored to them. However, the report reveals 33 percent find content disconnected from their actual needs and nearly 40 percent of diners are dissatisfied with irrelevant marketing messages. For brands that master personalization, the rewards are clear: 79 percent of consumers are more likely to engage with brands that offer individualized messaging. High-performing restaurants like McDonald’s and Nando’s stand out in the brand rankings report, among many other well-known restaurant chains.

Marigold’s loyalty solutions, including gamified elements and exclusive offers, motivate return visits and cultivate customer commitment. KFC’s loyalty program, powered by Marigold, offers a user-friendly experience with point-based rewards and perks that keep customers engaged and coming back. In an industry where 37 percent of consumers report switching brands or becoming less loyal in the past year, Marigold’s approach to loyalty programs provides tangible results in an ever-competitive market.

As customers engage with brands through multiple channels—email, SMS, social media, and mobile apps—Marigold’s omnichannel solutions help restaurants create a consistent experience across each platform. Over 61 percent of consumers say convenience matters more than price. With Marigold’s platform, major brands can maintain strong omnichannel experiences, offering cohesive and timely interactions that meet consumers where they are, driving satisfaction and setting these brands apart in a highly competitive field.



With growing concerns over data privacy, building consumer trust has become a foundational component of loyalty. Today, nearly half of consumers would rather buy from brands they trust with their data, and 57 percent place a higher priority on brand reputation than on price. Marigold’s solutions enable restaurants to be transparent with data use, prioritizing security and clear communication around privacy. This emphasis on trust is especially valuable for brands like KFC, which utilize Marigold’s technology to establish a secure, trust-based relationship with customers.



Marigold’s data-driven approach helps restaurants cultivate long-term loyalty in a world of short buying cycles and fierce competition. By focusing on personalization, omnichannel consistency, trust, and loyalty, Marigold empowers brands to transform casual customers into dedicated advocates. With 68 percent of consumers willing to pay more to dine with brands they are loyal to, Marigold’s insights and technology provide operators with the tools to achieve sustained growth and customer loyalty.

When restaurants invest in understanding customers, it will foster connections that go beyond transactions. For operators ready to make the leap, Marigold offers a clear path to achieving these results through comprehensive, data-backed relationship marketing solutions.

By Drew Filipski