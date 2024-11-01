Sponsored by Slim Chicken

The fast-casual restaurant market is being pushed harder than ever by consumer demands from health and quality to technology-driven experiences. Success takes commitment to innovation and brand excellence to stand out and remain competitive. Slim Chickens, a rapidly expanding brand has met these challenges while providing ample opportunities for franchise owners to grow. With nearly 300 opened locations and 1,200 units in development, experienced operators across the country are eager to diversify with a leading chicken brand. This attention is furthered by Slim Chickens AUV, which boasts an average of $2.5 million and an upper quartile of $3.8 million.*

“Slim Chickens opens more than one store a week, and we’re expanding into new states and countries, with very experienced multi-unit franchisees,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development. Slim Chickens’ rapid expansion has been possible because of its extensive support system for franchises, from Slim Chickens University to two weeks of in-person assistance for franchisees’ first and second store openings. Franchisees can count on continued support, educational opportunities, and a collaborative partnership. “Our Slim Chickens University provides continuous training sessions throughout the year for GMs and assistant managers,” Lobdell shares.

This support is key for franchisee success when opening their first stores but also for fighting labor challenges that plague the industry. With consistent educational opportunities for employees, Slim Chickens can aid employee retention. According to a recent LinkedIn study, 94 percent of employees would stay with an employer longer if it invested in their training and development. Many fast food brands struggle with employee retention, but Slim Chickens maintains a good culture and consistency as the brand grows ensuring employees and operators have the support to meet their needs and make them a success. “We have a ranking system with very strict guidelines that all franchisees must meet, ensuring consistency across all locations,” Lobdell says. “If a franchisee is struggling with operational standards we have the specialized teams and resources to help them in every way.”

The brand growth can be seen in the numbers. “We’ve seen a 40 percent increase in same-store sales over the past 4–5 years, which is a testament to our teams and franchisees,” Lobdell says. Furthermore, experienced franchise partners recognize the strength of this brand lies in the simplicity of its menu and commitment to quality, fresh ingredients. “Our food is fantastic, and we’re very careful about our menu choices and the quality of our food,” Lobdell shares.

A simplified menu with chicken as the only protein allows streamlined back-of-house processes. The food is accompanied by 14 dipping sauces, allowing consumers to mix and match flavors as much as they want so they never become bored. Furthermore, Slim Chickens prides itself on making its two most popular sauces, ranch and cayenne ranch, from scratch, a unique aspect that consumers notice and appreciate. “People comment on our ranch all the time, and our cayenne ranch, which might be the number one sauce, is made fresh as well and people love it,” Lobdell says. “Ranch is one of those things where it’s not a complicated recipe, but the difference in flavor profile, fresh-made versus pre-packaged, is insane.”

In addition to its strong commitment to quality food, Slim Chickens is also embracing technology and innovation to streamline operations and enhance the customer experience. “Our chief technology officer is working on implementing AI in the drive-thru and digital integrations to make things easier for franchisees and save them money,” says Lobdell. By integrating AI in the drive-thru, Slim Chickens improves the speed of service while maintaining accuracy, a crucial factor in customer satisfaction in today’s fast-paced world. Furthermore, Slim Chickens is implementing kiosks in all of its global locations, and new U.S. restaurants are being equipped with this technology as well, ensuring customers can enjoy seamless ordering experiences.

The brand has also been experimenting with double-lane drive-thrus for years, a feature that helps maintain efficiency during peak times. “We have escape lanes in the drive-thru, so if your food is ready before the person in front of you, you can get your food and leave quickly,” explains Lobdell. These innovations enhance the customer experience and optimize operations, making Slim Chickens a forward-thinking brand that meets modern consumer demands.

Despite its technological advancements, Slim Chickens remains rooted in its core values of Southern hospitality and exceptional customer service. “Southern hospitality, or elevated customer service, is a core part of our brand,” Lobdell says. “We want our customers to experience great food, value, and service.” By combining cutting-edge technology with authentic, made-to-order meals, Slim Chickens has successfully positioned itself as a leader in the fast-casual restaurant space, offering both franchisees and customers a best-in-class experience.

In a market where competition is fierce and consumer expectations continue to rise, Slim Chickens has found the ideal balance between tradition and innovation. This balance and success is reflected in its impressive growth. Slim Chickens has experienced 70 percent restaurant growth over the last three years. By staying true to its roots of serving high-quality, Southern-inspired meals, while also embracing advanced technologies, the brand has created a unique space for itself in the quick-service industry. The success of Slim Chickens is a testament not only to its commitment to food quality and it’s experienced multi-unit franchisees, but it’s focus on franchisee support and operational efficiency. “Our goal is to make our franchisees successful and profitable, and we’re always asking how we can improve,” says Lobdell.

As the brand continues its rapid expansion, adding more locations and embracing new technologies, it remains focused on delivering exceptional customer experiences. Whether through fresh-made sauces that set them apart or the implementation of AI to streamline service, Slim Chickens has proven it is a brand that meets the demands of the modern fast-casual restaurant landscape without compromising its core values. With its sights set on future growth, Slim Chickens is poised to become a dominant player in the industry, offering franchisees and customers alike a taste of excellence.

*(AUV of group #1 2024 FDD)

