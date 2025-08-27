When a fast-casual chain with more than 160 locations set out to run a national marketing campaign, it didn’t just want ads on TV. It wanted a measurable increase to in-store traffic, better return on investment for franchisees, and support from a partner that would not complicate operations.

The restaurant brand wanted brand exposure during NFL games in key markets, so it looked for a partner that could help grow its footprint, simplify media buying, and reach millions of customers across television and digital streaming platforms.

That’s where Continuum Media came in, and over a six-month television marketing campaign across 37 markets, the brand was able to accomplish their goals without hiring a single new person or juggling multiple vendors.

“We are working with operators who know what they want,” says Pat Ivers, president and founder of Continuum Media. “They just do not have the time nor the staff to run a campaign across 160-plus locations. That’s where we come in.”

The restaurant brand originally came to Continuum Media with a clear goal: run ads during NFL games in key markets. It was a strategic move to get broad exposure. But Ivers and his team knew there was an opportunity to go further—by customizing the approach with different creative strategies .

“In rural areas, someone might drive 10 miles for breakfast. In the city, they might walk two blocks,” says Ivers. “We had commercials targeting specific areas, as well as ads intended to extend the reach of the brand. We then layered targeting strategies around consumer behavior, so the right people saw the right ads, in the right places.”

In other words: national reach, with local precision. Using the brand’s existing customer data and layering on geographic filters, Continuum Media helped the company deliver ads within a few miles of each restaurant. These ads aired across both traditional television and digital streaming platforms with a focus on live sports and news.

The result was more than 23 million ad views delivered and a streamlined campaign that saved time and reduced complexity for the brand’s staff and franchisees. For most restaurant brands, building a campaign like this would mean working with one company for broadcast, another for streaming, and another for reporting. Continuum Media combines it all into one platform and manages it on the operator’s behalf.

“Before we started, the restaurant’s leaders were wondering how to coordinate ad budgets and messaging across dozens of franchise groups,” Ivers says. “We said: ‘This really isn’t anything different than what we do for other complex business structures and strategies.’”

From that point forward, Continuum Media managed the entire process, including scheduling and placing ads, swapping in different creatives by market, adjusting spend each week based on performance, and providing clear, easy-to-digest reports that showed what was working. Operators didn’t need to learn new tools or manage new vendors. The restaurant brand simply shared its goals, and Continuum Media handled the rest.

And the cost of Continuum’s hands-on service to the dining brand? “We do not charge our clients,” Ivers says. “We built our platform utilizing billions of lines of pricing data and algorithms which allow us to drive pricing efficiencies that benefit both the client and Continuum. If we deliver your campaign for less than budgeted, that is where we make our money. If not, we take the hit.”

In the first quarter of 2025 alone, Continuum Media delivered 98.5 percent of all scheduled impressions. This means the ads reached nearly everyone in their target audience. But even more importantly the impact was so evident that additional franchisees opted into the program, and the brand’s vice president of marketing expanded the plan into more regions.

“It started as a test,” Ivers says. “And it became the brand’s go-to strategy.”

Continuum Media was testing different creative versions, and shifting media buys based on which channels were driving results. “If we saw ads over-indexing in one ZIP code, and under-indexing in another, we would call the client that week and recommend reallocating dollars,” Ivers says. “That’s the kind of agility you need when you are marketing in almost-real time.”

Ivers notes that many restaurant brands have extensive experience with advertising on traditional television, but have reduced or completely abandoned the strategy due to the complexity of advertising on television today. This is precisely what Continuum Media’s platform solves.

“Today, too many restaurant marketers are focused only on digital advertising,” he says. “But television still has a great deal of impactful and highly efficient ad inventory—especially sports, news, and local programming.”

Continuum Media’s platform makes it possible for restaurant brands to combine the broad reach of traditional television with the precision targeting of digital streaming—delivering a cohesive, cost-efficient campaign that engages customers wherever they watch. Instead of forcing a tradeoff between scale and strategy, operators gain the flexibility to reach multiple audiences through a unified, streamlined approach.

“Most of the restaurants and clients we work with do not have a big in-house marketing team or extensive television expertise,” Ivers says. “We become that team, and we become a seamless part of their marketing execution.”

For quick-service restaurant operators looking to reach more customers, control advertising spend, and reduce the time spent managing marketing campaigns, the solution is not more vendors. It’s finding a smarter partner.

Continuum Media’s full-service approach—built for restaurants with franchise complexity and regional growth goals—offers a way to scale media campaigns across every screen, without scaling workload.

By Drew Filipski